Good morning, Alexandria. Gray and cold today, with a high near 50 degrees and a north wind gusting to 25 mph; the weekend stays sunny and chilly.

Thursday evening had several things happening at once, and a one-person newsroom can only stretch so far. I went to the mural unveiling in Arlandria and then the DASH board vote; both are below. For the Cameron Run forum, I’m leaning on WUSA9’s coverage this morning, and I’ll have more later today from last night’s School Board capital budget work session, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria's 80th Celebration, and yesterday's Electoral Board canvass.

If you’re near Douglas MacArthur Elementary around 7:30 this morning, that’s the mayor on a bike with the Blue Line Bike Bus; the PTA’s point is safe routes to school, the same question council takes up tomorrow on Russell Road during their legislative meeting. Today is also the last day to comment on the Duke Street in Motion plans, and the Titans play at West Potomac at 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday, Nov. 13.