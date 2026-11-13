ALEXANDRIA, Va. — DASH will cut bus service on five lines Jan. 31 after its board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the reductions. The board's chair said repaying the city for last year's overspending would require more cuts.

Chair David Kaplan said Mayor Alyia Gaskins asked in a phone call last week that DASH look at repaying the city $250,000 to $750,000. "That would be additional service reductions," Kaplan said. Staff is still working on what they would look like, he said.

City Manager James Parajon had asked DASH to repay $1 million this fiscal year. In a Nov. 7 letter to council, Kaplan said he had directed staff to prepare the $250,000-to-$750,000 scenarios. The letter did not mention the mayor.