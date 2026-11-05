Hegseth allows National Guard to boost DC patrols with military vehicles, boats and patrol cars

By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN Associated Press

By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed off on the National Guard ramping up its presence in the nation’s capital in military vehicles and boats as troops deepen their integration with local law enforcement.

In two memos signed Oct. 29 and obtained by The Associated Press, Hegseth approved the National Guard to use 60 military police cars as well as tactical vehicles, patrol boats and portable light towers during increased patrols around Washington. Troops will also be able to carry rifles during some operations but not in Metro rail stations.

The sight of vehicles that look more at home on a battlefield than a city street will harken back to when President Donald Trump first deployed the National Guard in August 2025 for what he called a crime-fighting mission. Tactical vehicles and troops carrying guns initially were seen at some Washington landmarks. National Guard members have supported law enforcement operations, patrolled neighborhoods, dispersed homeless camps and helped with citywide cleanup efforts.