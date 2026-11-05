Things to do in Alexandria this weekend: Nov. 6 - 8

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Titans close the regular season at home Friday night against South County, 7 p.m. at ACHS Stadium, and the rest of the weekend splits between the serious and the seasonal.

Saturday morning, City Council opens budget season with a four-hour retreat at Del Pepper that includes 40 minutes on ARHA’s $54.5 million repair need; it’s open to the public and on Zoom.

Saturday afternoon, the city’s fall Community Cookout runs 1 to 4 p.m. at 2425 Mill Road, across from Wegmans, with free food and tables from more than 50 agencies and nonprofits. Pumpkin Rescue starts the same day at the farmers markets: whole pumpkins go to ALIVE! to feed families, carved ones to the compost bins.

Barnes & Noble at Foxchase, open since Wednesday, has its first weekend of author events, Paula Poundstone plays two nights at The Birchmere, and Gadsby’s Tavern runs a Hamilton tour by day and a “Who Gets Remembered” field trip by night. Sunday, the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum marks 20 years as a city museum with a free open house, 1 to 5 p.m., with Edward Stabler’s 1790s daybook on view.

Here’s a look at everything on the calendar this weekend; enjoy!