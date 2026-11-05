Gas leak closes Eisenhower Avenue between Metro Road and Van Dorn Street

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A gas leak in the 2700 block of Eisenhower Avenue has closed the road between Metro Road and South Van Dorn Street, and city fire and police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

The Alexandria Fire Department said on X at 12:35 p.m. Thursday that it was on scene with Washington Gas and that crews were "working to repair the line."

"We encourage residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed," the department said. "Please call 911 if there's an odor at home/you feel sick."