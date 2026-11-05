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Alexandria
From $186,000 to $1.9 million: Homes sold in Alexandria last week
By Ryan Belmore,5 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Twenty-two homes closed in Alexandria between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, ranging from a $186,000 two-bedroom condominium at The Seasons on North Armistead Street to a $1.9 million penthouse in Old Town North, according to data from Redfin.
The average sale price was $870,353 and the median was $807,500, across an average of 1,632 square feet, or a blended $533 per square foot.
Eight sales topped $1 million. Six came in under $500,000. Thirteen of the 22 closed on a single day, Oct. 30.
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