Rosemont's citizens association asks Council to reject the Russell Road design the city now recommends

Updated at 1:20 p.m. Nov. 5. The Rosemont Citizens Association published the vote count Thursday afternoon, confirming 60-6 and describing the result as the vote of "the attendees of the 11/4 special meeting." Megan Langley confirmed she is the Megan Carraghan Langley who filed one of the three appeals. Updated again at 8:10 a.m. Nov. 6 with a statement from the Alexandria Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Rosemont Citizens Association voted 60-6 Wednesday night to ask City Council to adopt an earlier design for the Russell Road Safe Routes to School project instead of the version the transportation director settled on, which the city now recommends to Council as Modified Alternative C.

The resolution reads: "The Rosemont Citizens' Association supports Revised Option 1, the original T&ES staff recommendation, for the Russell Road Safe Routes to School project, and urges City Council to adopt it over Alternative C."

The resolution as it appeared on screen Wednesday night. Members voted yes, no or abstain on this text. They were not asked to choose among the three designs. (Rosemont Citizens Association)

John Leary, who filed one of the three appeals Council takes up Nov. 14, moved it.