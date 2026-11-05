ACPS will revise a School Board rule requiring agendas three working days in advance

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The agenda for Thursday night's Alexandria City School Board meeting went online at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday — half an hour after the deadline for residents to sign up to speak at it, and about three hours after The Alexandria Brief emailed the division to ask where it was.

Alexandria City Public Schools will now rewrite a School Board rule requiring agendas to be posted three working days in advance, the division said in an email Thursday morning answering questions from the Brief.

"The School Board Operating Procedures document will be adjusted to be consistent with Board Policy and Virginia law," wrote Daryl Johnson, the division's executive director of communications.