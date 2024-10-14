Open in App
    Albany State to hold ground-breakings for two new buildings

    By Staff Reports news@albanyherald.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE55l_0w6CkySk00
    Lawrence M. Drake  File Photo: Alan Mauldin

    ALBANY -- Albany State University will hold two ground-breaking ceremonies on Wednesday. The ceremony for the university's Early Learning Center will take place at 10 a.m. behind the Jones Brothers HPER Complex, and the ceremony for a new Residence Hall will take place at 11 a.m. across from Hall 6.

    Both new buildings will be located on ASU's East Campus.

