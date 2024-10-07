Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Albany Herald

    Sherrod Institute to honor 'unsung' civil rights heroes

    By Staff Reports news@albanyherald.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191VGz_0vxc37dz00
    "Unsung" civil rights heroes who will be honored at events presented by the Sherrod Institute include Ed Anderson, Mary Moss Young Cummings, Stanley Harden, Celestine Hill Hunt, Glen Pearcy, Patricia Perry Perdew Paschal, Robert McClary, LaVetta Maria, ‘Dear’ Christian-Washington, Sammy J. Young Jr., Kenneth Youngblood and Mtamanika Youngblood. Special Photos

    ALBANY -- The Sherrod Institute has announced plans to honor nearly a dozen unsung civil rights veterans who helped support their work at both the Southwest Georgia Project and New Communities.

    The fall event, known as "The Way Forward," will recognize the contributions of individuals who heard about the civil rights work of the Rev. Charles Sherrod and came to southwest Georgia to support his vision.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today49 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy