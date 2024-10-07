Sherrod Institute to honor 'unsung' civil rights heroes

"Unsung" civil rights heroes who will be honored at events presented by the Sherrod Institute include Ed Anderson, Mary Moss Young Cummings, Stanley Harden, Celestine Hill Hunt, Glen Pearcy, Patricia Perry Perdew Paschal, Robert McClary, LaVetta Maria, ‘Dear’ Christian-Washington, Sammy J. Young Jr., Kenneth Youngblood and Mtamanika Youngblood. Special Photos

ALBANY -- The Sherrod Institute has announced plans to honor nearly a dozen unsung civil rights veterans who helped support their work at both the Southwest Georgia Project and New Communities.

The fall event, known as "The Way Forward," will recognize the contributions of individuals who heard about the civil rights work of the Rev. Charles Sherrod and came to southwest Georgia to support his vision.