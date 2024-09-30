Open in App
    Albany native David Lanier to host Artist Talk at Albany Museum of Art

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCXdS_0volkuwD00
    David Lanier, at home in his Albany studio, will talk about his career and his approach to painting at an Artist Talk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Albany Museum of Art. Photo Courtesy of the Artist

    ALBANY ─ Through careful planning and diligent attention to detail, David Lanier’s paintings capture scenes of south Georgia sporting traditions, dogs and landscapes, artwork that is internationally recognized.

    Lanier will discuss his process from concept to finished canvas at his Artist Talk on Thursday at the Albany Museum of Art.

