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Local Leaders Celebrate Sheriff Mark Pettway’s Third-Term Victory
By Forrest Terrell, Birmingham Times,2 days ago
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway secured a third term Tuesday night, defeating Republican nominee Jacob Reach and earning congratulations from local leaders. A crowd of more than 80 friends, family and supporters gathered at the City Club in downtown Birmingham to celebrate the victories of Pettway and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell at a joint watch party. Supporters glanced expectantly at a monitor near the podium as election updates rolled in, but any worries they had were quickly dispelled; it was a strong evening for Democratic candidates in Jefferson County.
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