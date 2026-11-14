DANVILLE, Ky. — The Boyle County Fiscal Court has approved a roughly $1.75 million construction agreement for the South Buster Pike bridge project, clearing another hurdle before work begins on the long-awaited replacement.

The court unanimously approved the agreement with Todd Johnson Contracting during its Nov. 10 meeting. County officials said the contractor has received notice to proceed with the project.

The contract requires the bridge to be completed within six months after construction begins. Magistrates discussed whether an incentive could be included for early completion but decided against making additional changes to the agreement after the project had already gone through the approval process involving the railroad.

Officials said the crew scheduled to work on South Buster Pike was finishing another project in Green County and was expected to wrap up that work around Thanksgiving. Materials for the Boyle County project were also still being prepared.

The court separately approved $22,900 for HMB Professional Engineers to oversee construction and provide quality-control services. Officials said money remaining from railroad and state funding should cover the additional engineering expense.

Community paramedic positions move forward

The court also approved a job description for two new community paramedic positions funded through a rural health care transformation grant.

EMS Director Mike Rogers said the positions are intended to expand the county’s preventive health efforts while reducing unnecessary use of ambulances and other EMS resources.

The program will focus in part on fall prevention and other efforts aimed at keeping residents healthy before an emergency occurs. Rogers said falls and resulting injuries can be particularly serious for older residents.

The two positions require additional training and certification beyond the county’s regular paramedic requirements. The grant is in the first year of a potential five-year funding period, with the county required to apply each year for continued funding.

The community paramedics will also be able to serve as regular ambulance crew members when needed, including during periods when other EMS units are already responding to calls. Officials said having the additional personnel available could also reduce overtime expenses.

Magistrates initially held off on action because they had not received a copy of the job description. The document was later received by email during the meeting and reviewed by the court before magistrates unanimously approved the job description.

Telecommunications ordinance advances

Magistrates approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a franchise for a non-cable telecommunications system in Boyle County.

County Attorney Chris Herron said Windstream already provides telecommunications services in the county and explained that the ordinance would establish the process needed for Kinetic ABS Kentucky LLC, or another successful bidder, to use county rights of way.

After the ordinance is adopted, the county would accept bids before awarding the franchise.

The proposed franchise would run for 10 years. The ordinance includes insurance requirements and would allow the county to require a $500,000 performance bond after a franchise is awarded.

A second reading will be required before the ordinance can take effect.

Courthouse roof agreement delayed

The court also discussed a memorandum of understanding with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts related to the Boyle County Courthouse roof replacement.

The agreement could provide up to $2 million toward the project. Officials said the Administrative Office of the Courts occupies more than half of the courthouse and the agreement would provide reimbursement as work progresses.

Magistrates decided not to approve the agreement during the meeting because they had received it shortly beforehand and wanted additional time to review it. The agreement is expected to return at the next meeting.

Other business

The court appointed Kellie McMurry to the Boyle County Public Library Board and was introduced to Steven Green, who is expected to take over as county building inspector at the beginning of the year.

The court also approved proclamations recognizing November as Epilepsy Awareness Month, Veterans Month, Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Diabetes Awareness Month.

Stacy Barton, communications director for the Art Center of the Bluegrass, provided an update on the organization’s programs. She said the Art Center offered 253 classes and workshops during the previous fiscal year, filling about 2,800 seats, while its Federal Building location recorded about 22,000 visitors. The organization also logged more than 1,500 volunteer hours and awarded nearly $6,000 in scholarships.

The court entered executive session near the end of the meeting to discuss the possible acquisition or sale of real property. No action was taken after magistrates returned to open session.

The full meeting can be viewed on the Boyle County Media YouTube page.