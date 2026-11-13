DANVILLE, Ky. — Danville is set to receive a clean financial audit for 2026 as city officials continue work on more than $37 million in funded water and sewer projects and plan several major infrastructure improvements.

The Danville City Commission received an update on the city’s annual audit during its Nov. 9 meeting. Auditors said the report was in final review and they were prepared to issue an unmodified, or clean, opinion on the city’s financial statements.

Auditors also reported no adjusting entries were needed in any city funds.

The city’s separate audit of major federal programs cannot be finalized until a federal compliance supplement is issued. Auditors have already reviewed Danville’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund program using the previous year’s requirements as a guide and reported no instances of noncompliance or internal control deficiencies.

Much of the meeting focused on Danville’s water and sewer system, where the city has a combination of projects under construction and others in the planning stages.

Utilities Director Marshall Carrier reported the city is working with $15.62 million in low-interest loans and $21.75 million in grant funding for current utility projects, for a combined $37.37 million.

Funding includes $5.62 million in loans for the Clark’s Run sewer project and $10 million for the second phase of improvements at the wastewater treatment plant.

Grant funding includes nearly $2 million in federal Economic Development Administration money for Clark’s Run, $12 million in state funding for wastewater treatment plant improvements, $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, $959,000 through a Cleaner Water Program grant and $4 million for the U.S. 150 water line project.

The commission also approved a $214,000 Kentucky Infrastructure Authority loan tied to work already completed on the city’s lead and copper service line inventory. Officials said the loan serves as a reimbursement mechanism, with the city receiving the full amount back.

One of the largest projects on the horizon is a regional U.S. 150 water line that would extend more than 32 miles and improve water capacity and reliability between Danville and communities extending into Rockcastle County.

Danville is working with Stanford Water, Crab Orchard, Brodhead, Mount Vernon, Lancaster, Rockcastle and the McKinney Water District on the project.

A preliminary engineering report was recently completed, allowing officials to begin pursuing additional funding. The project is currently estimated at about $75 million, with $4 million in state funding already secured for design and planning.

On the sewer side, the city is planning improvements to the Spears Creek force main. Carrier estimated that project could cost about $7 million. The city is looking for grants and low-interest loans, but the project remains in the planning stage.

The city is also continuing the second phase of improvements at its wastewater treatment plant. Officials said $22 million has been identified for that project, including $12 million in state grant funding and up to $10 million through KIA.

Transportation plan approved

Commissioners approved an agreement with the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Transportation Center to develop an updated transportation master plan.

The project will cost $40,350, with the Kentucky Transportation Center providing $10,000 toward the work. Danville’s cost will be $30,350.

Officials said the city has not updated its transportation master plan in decades. The new plan will incorporate existing studies and current information to help identify transportation priorities.

The work is expected to take about six months and could be completed by summer 2027.

Public works vehicle purchased

The commission approved spending $67,185.66 on a Bobcat Toolcat utility vehicle for the Public Works Department.

Officials said the vehicle will allow crews to work in tighter areas, including sidewalks and parks, and can be used for snow and debris removal.

The money will come from $100,000 previously budgeted for a mini excavator in the stormwater budget. Public works employees requested that the funding instead be used for the utility vehicle.

Other business

Stacy Barton, communications director for the Art Center of the Bluegrass, told commissioners the organization offered 253 classes and workshops during the last fiscal year, filling about 2,800 seats. Its free exhibits in the Federal Building drew about 22,000 visitors.

The Art Center also recorded more than 1,500 volunteer hours and awarded nearly $6,000 in scholarships for children and adults to participate in classes.

Commissioners also approved a Bluegrass workforce development grant that can provide $6,000 per qualifying water utility trainee with no local match required and approved the city’s annual Tree City application.

Firefighter Josh Bradley was recognized upon his retirement following a 27-year fire service career. Bradley spent nearly four years as a career firefighter with the Danville Fire Department after previously serving 22 years with the Harrodsburg Fire Department.

Following a closed session, the commission approved hiring Shaylen Sincorn as a telecommunications officer and Cayman Rousey as a water distribution trainee.

The full meeting can be viewed on the City of Danville’s YouTube page.