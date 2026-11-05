2026 Boyle County election results

Republican Christopher K. Herron won the Boyle County attorney’s race Tuesday, and Alan “Pete” Bottom led Billy R. Matherly by one vote in the Perryville mayor’s race, according to unofficial returns from the Kentucky secretary of state’s office.

Boyle County reported 10,391 ballots cast, about 46.3% of its 22,462 registered voters. All 25 precincts reported results.

City races

Danville Mayor James “J.H.” Atkins ran unopposed for reelection and received 3,676 votes.

Three sitting Danville city commissioners won another term. Jennie Hollon led the race for four seats with 2,632 votes, followed by Donna Peek with 2,426 and Kevin Caudill with 2,212. Jonah Cline took the fourth seat with 1,581 votes. Steve Southerland received 1,447 votes, Stephen P. Ellis received 1,291 and James Chandler received 1,221.

Roy Miller won the four-way race for Junction City mayor with 407 votes. John Masters received 287, Jim Douglas received 128 and Scott Terry received 87.

Brittany Coffman led the race for six Junction City Council seats with 508 votes. Robby Hendrickson received 366, Bill McCowan received 363, Angela King received 323 and David Stevens received 302. Jackie Antle took the sixth seat with 275 votes, seven ahead of Mary Hurst and Vickie Bowling, who each received 268.

In Perryville, Bottom received 121 votes to Matherly’s 120. Six candidates ran for six Perryville City Council seats. Sue C. Reed received 163 votes, Ashley Mills Edwards received 155, Deborah Mullaney received 154, Rita Bailey received 147, Tim Simpson received 141 and Steve Bailey received 140.

County, court and school board races

Herron defeated independent Patrick S. McClure 5,091 to 4,486 for county attorney.

County Judge-Executive Trille L. Bottom ran unopposed and received 6,985 votes. Also unopposed were Casey McCoy for county clerk, Taylor Bottom for sheriff, Brian Wofford for jailer, Eric Scott Guerrant for coroner, Lacresha “My” Gibson for property valuation administrator and Richard Murphy for county surveyor.

All six magistrate races were uncontested. The candidates were R. Matthew Ellis in District 1, Paula Jean Bodner in District 2, Barry Harmon in District 3, Jason M. Cullen in District 4, Jamey Gay in District 5 and Steven C. Sleeper in District 6.

Whitney Johns and Patrick F. Barsotti carried both Boyle and Mercer counties in their judicial races. Johns defeated Christopher Reed for an unexpired term as 50th Circuit judge in Division 1, receiving 4,245 votes in Boyle County to Reed’s 3,055. Barsotti won reelection as 50th District judge and received 5,699 votes in Boyle County to LaKeysha W. Singleton’s 2,836.

Ruth Ann Elliott and Jesse Johnson ran unopposed for the Boyle County Board of Education in Districts 2 and 3, respectively. Elliott received 631 votes, and Johnson received 791. Jennifer Pusateri, Katherine Adams and Esther Rugerio took the three Danville Independent Board of Education seats with 1,878, 1,864 and 1,701 votes, respectively.

State races

Republican state Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe and Republican state Rep. Daniel B. Elliott ran unopposed in the 12th Senate District and 54th House District, respectively. Bledsoe received 6,784 votes in Boyle County, and Elliott received 6,856.

Boyle County voters supported Kentucky’s Amendment 1 by a vote of 6,655 to 2,651. The measure passed statewide and bars the governor from granting pardons or commuting sentences from 60 days before a gubernatorial election through the fifth Tuesday after it.

Congressional and national results

Republican Andy Barr won Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race, defeating Democrat Charles Booker for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell. In Boyle County, Barr received 5,627 votes, Booker received 4,407 and Kentucky Party candidate Christopher Campbell received 256.

Republican U.S. Rep. James R. Comer won reelection in Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. In Boyle County, Comer received 5,853 votes to Democrat John “Drew” Williams’ 4,341.

Nationwide, Democrats won control of the U.S. House and Senate. They gained at least seven Republican-held Senate seats and more than two dozen Republican-held House districts. Among the Senate pickups were wins by James Talarico in Texas, Roy Cooper in North Carolina, and Troy Jackson in Maine.