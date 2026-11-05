Knoxville man facing Monroe County child exploitation charges

A Knoxville man has been indicted on additional charges out of Monroe County as a result of an ongoing child exploitation investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad.

In July, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving 54 year old convicted sex offender Jeremy Todd White. During the investigation, agents gathered evidence indicating that White allegedly took at least one young girl to a location in Monroe County on multiple occasions and sexually abused her.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that White had created and was in possession of numerous images containing child sexual abuse material.

On Wednesday, a Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging White with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of violation of the sex offender registry.

On Thursday, White was served in the Knox County Jail, where he was already being held.

White was previously indicted in Knox County on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as part of the same investigation.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to TBI. Based on digital evidence gathered during the investigation, agents believe White may have sexually abused and exploited additional children. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence," stated a news release from TBI. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."