TBI investigating death involving law enforcement

A suspect was pronounced dead after an incident with law enforcement last week and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating it.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at a residence located on Maple Springs Road, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded in an attempt to serve an active arrest warrant on John Bishop. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Bishop in the driveway of the property and advised him of the active arrest warrant.

During the encounter, Bishop’s behavior reportedly quickly escalated and he fled from the deputy. The deputy deployed his taser, making contact with Bishop. However, the deputy was unable to take Bishop into custody due to, according to law enforcement, continued resistance, failure to comply with verbal commands and attempts to remove the taser probes.

The deputy continued issuing commands in an effort to gain compliance. Bishop allegedly continued to resist and attempted to flee, resulting in a physical altercation and the subsequent use of physical force.

During the incident, Bishop became unresponsive. The deputy immediately began administering CPR, according to authorities. Additional deputies arrived and assisted with lifesaving efforts until first responders and EMS personnel arrived.

Bishop was subsequently transported from the scene by EMS.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department command staff responded to the scene and immediately contacted 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett to request an investigation by the TBI.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the sheriff’s department was notified that Bishop had been pronounced deceased.

The TBI is actively investigating this incident.

"The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Bishop," stated a news release from the department. "Our thoughts are also with the deputy involved in this incident and everyone affected by this tragic event."