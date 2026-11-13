Updated, Nov. 16: The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, CNN and KFF Health News, citing sources with knowledge of the deliberations. The Pan American Health Organization has not responded, but an official report and announcement are expected imminently.

The United States is poised to lose its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years, when the country first eradicated the highly contagious childhood disease, numerous experts told The 74.

The announcement from the Pan American Health Organization is expected early next week and comes amid a deadly surge in measles cases and precipitously falling childhood vaccination rates.

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“I think we will lose measles elimination status (and) I think we should,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine.” He called it a “significant step backward for public health in this country.”

Such a move would be largely symbolic since “the fact of the matter is, measles has gained a foothold in this country,” he said. “This virus is going to continue to circulate this year, next year, the year after, until we get on top of it by having higher vaccine rates.”

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said, “Whatever PAHO determines, our mission does not change. HHS and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will continue working to stop transmission, close vaccination gaps, strengthen outbreak response, and protect Americans from measles. Secretary (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) and CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.”

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There have been 5,412 confirmed measles cases reported across 46 states and Washington, D.C., this year, the highest in three decades and significantly outpacing the previously record-breaking 2,289 cases recorded in all of 2025, according to the CDC.

Wisconsin health officials announced Friday that a second child had died in the state of the disease, following the death of an infant in early November. That was the first measles death in Wisconsin since 1990. The state now counts 651 cases, more than 99% of them in residents who are unvaccinated.

Similarly in New York earlier this month, a 7-month-old, unvaccinated child died after contracting the virus — the state’s first measles fatality in three decades. At least 10 people have died from the disease nationally in 2026, seven of them in Pennsylvania.

The outbreak in New York with nearly 250 confirmed cases so far, has been concentrated in Seneca County in the Finger Lakes. The area is home to a growing Amish and Mennonite population, groups which tend to have lower vaccination rates. Members of the community asked the U.S. Supreme Court in late September to force New York to reinstate religious exemptions to its school vaccine mandates.

The vast majority of those infected in the U.S. are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status (96%) and are younger than 20 years old (58%). Seventeen percent of infected kids under 5 years old have been hospitalized.

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To reach herd immunity against measles, 95% of a community must be vaccinated, though vaccine coverage among kindergarteners nationally has decreased from 95.2% during the 2019–20 school year to 92.5% in 2024–25. Childhood vaccination rates have been steadily falling since the COVID pandemic, amid a backdrop of rising anti-vax sentiment and legislative pushes to weaken state laws requiring vaccines for school-aged children.

Offit argued measles is merely “the canary in the coal mine” since it is the most contagious infectious disease among humans, making it consistently “the first disease to come roaring back.”

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia)

“It’s just the leader for what has been a general deterioration in public health, because a significant percentage of parents have chosen not to vaccinate their children,” Offit said.

Elimination status will be determined during a committee meeting of the Pan American Health Organization, part of the World Health Organization, from Nov. 10-13. There, they’ll review data around the spread of measles, rubella and congenital rubella across the Americas and determine each country’s status. An official announcement is expected early next week.

The committee classifies each country into one of five categories: sustained elimination; sustained with moderate concerns; sustained with major concerns; endemic; and pending classification. Last year, the United States was downgraded from the highest status to “sustained with major concerns.”

A country loses elimination status altogether when the virus is continuously transmitted, uninterrupted, for 12 months or longer. That country must demonstrate interrupted endemic transmission for at least 36 months to regain elimination status.

If the United States is deemed endemic this year, which a recent data analysis by The New York Times shows is highly likely, it will join Canada, the only other country in the Pan American Health Organization currently without elimination status.

In January, six European countries — Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan — also lost status, and 13 member states (or 25%) were considered endemic for measles, according to the World Health Organization European Region.

Dr. Jim Campbell, a practicing pediatrician in Maryland and the chair of the Committee on Infections Diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics. (AAP National Conference and Exhibition)

Doctors in the U.S. are seeing the very real impacts of the disease on the ground. Dr. Jim Campbell is a practicing pediatrician in Maryland and the chair of the Committee on Infections Diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics. Despite the state’s comparatively robust vaccination rates, his hospital oversaw the birth of a baby this year with congenital measles after his mother had recently recovered from the disease.

“We’ve spent a lot of time over the last two years preparing for cases of measles,” he said. “We have to re-educate nearly everyone that cares for children on what measles is, how it presents (and) what you need to do.”

A Democratic Congress and the fate of RFK Jr.

Northe Saunders, president of the advocacy group American Families for Vaccines, said even if the country is deemed endemic, he doesn’t anticipate a shift in the federal government’s response.

He, and many other experts and advocates, argue the already growing anti-vaccine movement has only accelerated under Kennedy’s leadership. A longtime vaccine skeptic, who initially downplayed the 2025 measles outbreaks, the HHS head has been inconsistent and contradictory in his support of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

He has also repeatedly and falsely asserted that potential connections between vaccines and autism haven’t been studied. Multiple large-scale, peer-reviewed scientific studies have found no link between the MMR vaccine and the neurodevelopmental disability.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz speak to reporters on October 23, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Some advocates are hopeful, however, that the recent blue wave could mean a change in vaccine policy and rhetoric. It appears it almost certainly will bring increased oversight of Kennedy and his department. A number of Democrats are reportedly weighing a second impeachment attempt of the secretary, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the likely incoming Senate health committee chair, saying he was “absolutely open” to that idea.

“At the very least, as I’ve said, I think he has been the most dangerous secretary of HHS in history and he’s got to be held accountable,” Sanders said Nov. 8 on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Questioning whether vaccines do or do not work endangers the lives of so many of our kids.”

Kennedy is being sued in federal court by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical groups over multiple changes his administration made to federal vaccine policy, including stopping the CDC recommendation that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine and reducing the number of routinely recommended childhood shots.

The HHS spokesperson described Kennedy as enacting “the most sweeping public health reforms in modern history,” saying, “Threats of impeachment will not distract him from delivering for the American people.”

Saunders said his organization’s analysis shows that incoming state legislators are far more pro-vaccine than they have been in recent years. He is looking to see if new Democratic leadership in Texas, for example, will thwart an attempt to pass a bill that would strip the state health department’s power over vaccine requirements for schools and would allow unvaccinated children to attend school during outbreaks.

More Texas Kindergarteners Enrolled Without Measles Shot Proof

“In the face of the loss of measles elimination status and the ongoing outbreaks, now is not the time to roll back vaccine protections at the state level,” he added.

Saunders is also hopeful that the incoming Congress will focus on tangible solutions to this public health crisis rather than “political theater” and “sound bites.”

“This is the moment to start going in the right direction,” he said. “We certainly saw that’s what the American voters wanted in the last election, and so vaccine policy is just one one issue among many. But if we don’t fix it now, it’s going to get worse.”