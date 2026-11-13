Consider the weekly parent-teacher group meeting in the library. The booster club that funds the band trip. The scholarship fund named after a coach. These are among the most consistent predictors of how well children do in school.

That finding comes from a new paper that matched U.S. education nonprofits with more than 11,000 school districts from 2010 to 2019 to determine whether communities with more such organizations had higher student achievement.

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The results are encouraging and troubling. They confirm that the institutions communities build shape opportunity. But they also show that civic infrastructure does the most for already well-off communities.

For civic life to expand opportunity instead of protecting advantages, school leaders, policymakers and funders should ask another question. Do a community’s local organizations connect people across class lines or mostly bring together those who are already alike?

The researchers divided education nonprofits into two groups. Grassroots organizations include parent-teacher associations, booster and fundraising clubs, and local scholarship funds. Professional organizations include groups that provide schools with services such as remedial programs and technical assistance, as well as researchers and advocates, whose organizations often receive large philanthropic grants.

Why Local Education Organizations Matter, and Why They Matter More Now

Districts with grassroots groups had higher test scores than those that didn’t, even after accounting for income and other differences. Parent-teacher organizations showed the strongest association. Professional groups showed no consistent association. This doesn’t make professional organizations unimportant. Rather, their work through research, coaching and leadership development may take longer to show results. Many of these groups also serve schools across a region or state, so their effects may not show up in the one district where they’re based.

Two additional findings stand out.

First, the relationship between nonprofits and achievement varied by wealth. It was strongest in the most affluent districts, weaker in the middle and absent in the poorest 25%. The authors expected nonprofits to offset disadvantage, but they instead added to privilege.

Second, adding organizations did little to change the situation. When a district gained or lost a nonprofit, its achievement scores barely budged. What mattered wasn’t whether a new nonprofit appeared here or there, but whether the community had a durable local civic fabric built over decades.

There was one hopeful exception. In rural districts, both grassroots and professional organizations were associated with higher achievement scores. Where institutions are scarce, a single strong organization can fill a real gap.

Other research helps explain these patterns.

The most important work comes from Harvard professor Raj Chetty and his colleagues, who studied 21 billion Facebook friendships and published their findings in two papers. They measured economic connectedness, defined as the share of higher-income friends among lower-income Americans.

They found that cross-class connections are one of the strongest predictors of upward mobility. If low-income children grew up in places with the same level of connectedness as affluent children, their adult incomes would be about 20% higher on average.

Just as important is what didn’t predict mobility. Other forms of social capital, such as civic engagement and social cohesion, were weakly linked to it. Civic life lifts children when it connects people across class lines. When it mostly brings together neighbors who share advantages, it tends to keep those advantages in place.

An earlier study of North Carolina elementary schools found the same pattern within schools. While parent groups form in many types of schools, those raising $50,000 or more a year are concentrated in affluent, mostly white schools.

The academic gains associated with parent groups were small. In reading, the increases went to students who weren’t poor. The authors concluded that these groups can serve the common good and help advantaged families hold on to opportunity.

Taken together, this research paints a clear picture.

How Schools & Communities Can Work Together for the Betterment of Both

Civic infrastructure is a valuable resource for schools, yet it’s unevenly distributed. Its benefits accrue to those who already have the most. I call this the social wealth gap. Knowledge, networks and a sense of belonging create opportunity, but they aren’t shared equally.

This doesn’t mean history determines a community’s civic life. Chetty’s team found that about half of the class divide in friendships stems from whether people from different backgrounds encounter one another at all, in places like schools and religious congregations.

The other half depends on whether people become friends after meeting. One key factor is how groups are organized, including their size. Institutions can be designed to bring people together or keep them apart.

Evidence outside education shows that investing in local organizations can pay off. A study spanning more than 20 years and 264 cities found that creating new neighborhood nonprofits led to considerable declines in murder and violent crime. This suggests communities aren’t stuck with the civic infrastructure they inherit.

The lesson for education is that careful design matters more than new programs. A new nonprofit placed in a district on a three-year grant is unlikely to make much of a difference. Long-term investment in local organizations that bring diverse families together is more likely to succeed.

Here are five areas where K-12 district leaders, state policymakers and funders can act.

First, count civic capacity as a school asset. Districts track test scores, attendance and spending; they should also track which organizations work with their schools and which schools lack support. A simple inventory, updated annually, would show leaders where these networks are strong and where they’re missing. The public data in Chetty’s Social Capital Atlas lets any district see its level of connectedness.

Second, invest where there are few local organizations. Funders and states should help low-income communities build parent support and other types of groups that connect families to schools and other organizations. That means paying for ongoing staff roles, such as parent coordinators and family liaisons, rather than one-time projects. Schools can help by providing space, staff time and a real voice in decisions.

Third, create cross-class connections. Make sure parent groups, booster clubs and school partnerships bring families from different backgrounds together. Smaller groups built around shared work give families a reason to get to know one another. That, shared projects and pooled fundraising across schools all help.

Fourth, make rural capacity a priority. In rural districts, a single strong organization can make a significant difference. The new study found that both grassroots and professional organizations were associated with higher scores in areas where few other supports exist. Grants should build lasting local capacity rather than fund short-term projects. Community colleges, libraries and local employers can anchor that work.

Fifth, fund for a decade, not a grant cycle. Civic infrastructure depends on lasting relationships. The study found that adding a nonprofit for a few years had little impact, whereas longstanding civic networks were associated with higher achievement. Philanthropy ought to align its time horizon with that reality. Patient, flexible support lets local organizations build the trust that makes everything else possible.

When parents and teachers gather in the library to talk about what students are doing, it matters. They’re building the social wealth that helps children succeed. The challenge is to make sure the people in the room reflect all the families a school serves. Civic infrastructure isn’t a luxury some schools happen to enjoy. It’s part of how opportunity gets built. And it should be built for everyone.