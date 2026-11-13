At one Virginia middle school, an annual school-wide book club has sparked student engagement, connection and increased interest in reading.

While the “school read” may sound like just another assignment, it has evolved into a tradition at Salem Church Middle School near Richmond, Virginia, and has become a way to change the culture around reading at a time when fewer teens are reading for pleasure and fewer parents are reading to younger children.

“For some students, it is incredibly engaging,” said school librarian Danielle Schafer, who helped create the program in 2021 and continues to lead it.

“They get to make these connections and see other people’s lives [through books],” she said, adding the read also offers a “common ground” for students to talk to peers they may not otherwise and develop more friendships.

More than 800 students, from sixth through eighth grade, are assigned the same novel at the beginning of the year. Throughout a four to six week period, every student reads together and discusses the book several times during 30-minute homeroom periods.

Every year, the book chosen by Schafer is tied to a bigger initiative with lasting changes.

One year, Booked by Kwame Alexander sparked a reading challenge, where students were rewarded with an end-of-year party and prizes along the way for reading 40 or more books. Another year,Brave by Svetlana Chmakova sparked the creation of a new student newspaper.

The school wide read also inspires kids to read more without it feeling like schoolwork.

Salem Church Middle School library (Salem Church Middle School)

“They love it,” Schafer said. “They have friends checking out the same book so they’re having their own little mini book club, and not even realizing that that’s what they’re doing.”

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One part of the initiative has been ongoing for four years.

In 2022, the school read Chmakova’s Awkward, a graphic novel about a competition between two school clubs and an unlikely friendship that emerged from it. Once the school finished the book, students were asked to write a persuasive essay with a club they’d like to see.

Schafer and Olson received more than 900 responses, later using the proposals to create more than a dozen clubs that year.

Their students loved the idea so much that staff has continued the initiative every year since, allowing students to submit proposals, and then choosing between 25 to 35 clubs that meet every month during an extended homeroom hour.

This year, there are 27 clubs.

More than 100 clubs have cycled through the Virginia school, including expected interests like Lego, sports and cooking. But others have been more niche: There’s a crochet, nail art, anime and even a car club, where students help build race cars and at the end of the year, host an annual car show with community partners.

Salem Church Middle School car show (Salem Church Middle School)

“Students come up with what they’re going to be doing on that club day, what materials they need and the teacher acts more as a facilitator and a coach,” Schafer said. “It’s a really great lesson in leadership, especially for our sixth graders coming in. … [These] clubs have now become part of our school community.”

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This year, the school’s read of Absent by Rex Ogle has been tied to an initiative focusing on attendance. The book, following three boys who meet and become friends in detention, illustrates challenges that kept them away from the classroom – like taking care of a family member; or grappling with anxiety and feeling ignored.

“[We’ve used the book to ask students] ‘What brings you to school? How are you showing up? When do you feel the most present?’” Schafer said, using the responses to help launch a challenge where students are entered into raffles based on their attendance rates.

The challenge is run by school administrators and the counseling department, but “still has that connection to the library and to reading,” Schafer said. A school visit by the author has also inspired students to check out all of his graphic novels, chapter books and memoirs.

The school plans to continue the initiative next year.

“Books are windows, mirrors and doors, and helping them see that with a book on a larger [school-wide] scale, will hopefully translate to their own reading on a smaller scale when it’s just them and a book,” Schafer said.