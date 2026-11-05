Voters Defeat Free School Meal Ballot Measure in North Dakota

This article was originally published in North Dakota Monitor.

North Dakota voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to guarantee free school meals to all K-12 students in the state.

Measure 2 was rejected by nearly 51% of voters, according to complete but unofficial results published by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

The measure’s margin of defeat was about 2,900 votes.

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Measure 2 was a proposed amendment to the North Dakota constitution that would require schools to provide free lunch and breakfast to K-12 students and be reimbursed by the state for the expense.

The initiated measure was placed on the ballot by a group of sponsoring citizens after the North Dakota Legislature rejected similar proposals in recent legislative sessions.

“We obviously had wished tonight had ended differently, but we’re so incredibly proud of the work that we did together,” said Amy Jacobson, spokesperson for Together for School Meals.

Jacobson said the fact that nearly 50% of the state voted in support of Measure 2 “points to the fact that something more needs to be done to help our families in North Dakota.” She said the debate on the ballot measure helped raise awareness of the financial struggles families are experiencing across the state.

“I think it was very clear that there is a need to address sort of a tax relief for working families, and this was a really great way to do it,” Jacobson said. “I really do hope that we continue to explore that.”

The program was estimated to cost $124.3 million to $134.3 million every two years starting in 2027-29, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

Supporters argued the constitutional requirement will eliminate school meal debts, benefit students’ academic performance and provide financial relief to families across the state.

Richard Orneles, who voted at the Fargodome Tuesday, said Measure 2 was the issue that he was most interested in on the ballot. He said he was eligible for free meals while growing up in Fargo, but knew other students who didn’t qualify and would ask friends for food.

“I think it’s pretty important that every kid gets fed because there are parents that are unable to provide for their children,” he said.

In Bismarck, Gary Dennis said his vote in support of Measure 2 was easy to decide.

“Kids need to eat,” the retired state worker said.

Opponents including Gov. Kelly Armstrong argued the measure was inappropriate for the state constitution, which is more difficult to change.

Bismarck voter Sandy Tessier said she voted against Measure 2 because of assistance programs that already exist for needy families.

“All they need to do is just come to the school and sign up for it,” the retired district court clerk said.

Lawmakers have added state funding to expand how many students qualify for free or reduced lunch, bolstering the federal program. In 2025, lawmakers expanded the free lunch program to include families at 225% of the federal poverty level.

Some lawmakers have raised concerns that the state will lose out on federal dollars if families no longer fill out paperwork for the federal program. A state official has said many students automatically qualify because their families are eligible for other federal programs.

A 2023 law already requires North Dakota schools to provide a meal to students if they request one, even if they don’t have the money to pay, and prohibits any shaming of the student.

But schools still charge for the meals if the student isn’t signed up for free and reduced lunch programs. Families can face consequences for the debt, such as being referred to debt collection agencies.

School meals are likely to be the subject of debate again during the 2027 legislative session. Some lawmakers have said they prefer a more targeted approach, such as the state paying off school meal debt at the end of a school year.

Sen. Paul Thomas, R-Velva, has said he plans to propose initiatives ranging from larger portion sizes for school meals and more nutritious options, to trying to help students who go without sufficient meals on the weekends.

Jacobson said she hopes lawmakers consider passing a law guaranteeing free school meals to all K-12 students during the upcoming session. One of the most prominent arguments against the ballot measure was that it should not go in the constitution instead of state law.

“There is great support for this,” Jacobson said.

Sen. Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck, said she did not support putting a free school meals policy in the state’s constitution and is not in favor of adding something similar to state law. But she said the issue has not been “put to bed,” and progress could be made during the session.

“I think we’ll find a way to maximize federal dollars and be very strategic and problem- solving to come up with a solution that makes more sense than the measure did,” Axtman said in an interview Tuesday night.

North Dakota Monitor reporter Michael Achterling contributed to this report.



North Dakota Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. North Dakota Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Amy Dalrymple for questions: info@northdakotamonitor.com.