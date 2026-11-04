More Affection, Less Harsh Discipline: How Parenting Has Changed in a Generation

Parenting norms and behaviors can change dramatically in a generation. The parents raising young children today may be proof.

Moms and dads today are more affectionate with their children than their own parents were with them. They place a greater emphasis on their kids’ — and their own — mental health and well-being. They choose to discipline and set boundaries through different methods than their parents did. And increasingly, they try to co-parent with a partner who shares in caregiving responsibilities rather than having one parent take on that role.

That’s according to a recent survey conducted by Zero To Three, a national nonprofit focused on infants and toddlers, which asked 2,200 parents of children ages 1 to 5 to compare themselves to their own parents across a number of parenting behaviors and approaches.

The results reveal a shift toward “more thoughtful, engaged, empathetic parenting,” representing a marked departure from the past, the nonprofit wrote in a report summarizing the findings.

“I think if you put it all together, what you’re really getting is a notion that parents really understand their role today as a teacher, a guide and also a source of unconditional love and support for their children,” said Rebecca Parlakian, senior program officer at Zero to Three.

National Parenting Survey (Zero to Three)

One area where that is on display is discipline.

More than half (56%) of survey respondents reported that their parents used physical discipline with them as a child but said they would not be using the same approach.

Less than a quarter (23%) of respondents said it is OK if their child fears them, as long as they behave, down from 30% in a similar survey conducted once before in 2015.

Jazmine Perez Young, a mom in Reisterstown, Maryland, said she grew up in a strict household, where a misstep got her sent to her room or grounded for an indeterminate amount of time. Now a parent of two children ages 3 and 10 — with a third due any day now — she prioritizes flexibility and dialogue with her kids.

“I allow my kids to have big feelings,” she said.

When they are upset or angry, she will tell them they need to take a minute to themselves. She might suggest they use one of the punching bags or crash pads available in the house, or step outside and “stomp in an appropriate place.”

“You’re not going to hurt people or destroy things,” she’ll say to them. “Do whatever you need to do to calm down safely, and then let’s talk about it.”

“I didn’t get those talks growing up,” Perez Young added. “There was no discussion about it, just punishment and move on.”

Katie Bateman, a mom in Queens, New York, said she grew up in a household that used spanking as a form of discipline. While she and her husband are still figuring out how they will address behavior with their 21-month-old son, she is sure spanking and physical punishment are not part of their equation. Like Perez Young, she believes that a conversation about the situation, once everyone has calmed down, should be a centerpiece.

“The shift away from harsher discipline doesn’t mean today’s parents are letting their kids get away with murder,” said Parlakian. “In focus groups, they said, ‘We want to raise kids who are helpful, smart and kind.’ They just didn’t see harsh discipline as the pathway for that. The research 100% bears that out.”

Another behavior that has changed over the last generation is saying “I love you.” In the survey, 61% of respondents said they tell their children they love them more often than their own parents did.

Perez Young said her father, in particular, had a hard time showing affection when she was growing up. She has taken the opposite approach with her children.

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“I make sure every day I tell my kids how much I love them, how proud I am of them, if they make mistakes it’s OK, that they can talk to me about anything and we can fix it together — just so they can know someone is always there for them,” she said.

Both Perez Young and Bateman are in therapy and make a point to protect and prioritize their mental health, they said.

Bateman credits her friends, who “weren’t afraid to say, ‘Make sure you’re taking care of yourself,” for encouraging her to start therapy. By the time she entered parenthood, she was grateful she had that support in place, especially since she said she experienced postpartum anxiety and rage, along with what she suspects was postpartum depression, after having her son in 2025.

“So much of being a parent is being able to regulate your own emotions,” said Bateman, who is doing much better now. But she realizes that therapy has become much more mainstream in the last few decades.

“I’m not sure that kind of candor was available when our parents were parenting,” she said. “It makes me feel for them so much.”

Parents today also seem to be feeling more confident in their abilities, the report found.

In the 2026 survey, 56% of parents agreed with the statement, “Being a parent is my biggest challenge,” down from 73% in 2015. And 85% of parents in 2026 said they’re proud of the parent they’ve become, while 53% wish they were a better parent (down from 60% in 2015).

“I think what that means is today’s parents are staying focused on the big picture and they’re giving themselves grace,” Parlakian said. “They’re making that shift from being a perfect parent to a present parent.”

There’s generally more confidence in “the aspect of parenting around raising a good human. Parents are like, ‘I’ve got this,’” Parlakian said. “But the context of the world around them has made it much harder,” she noted.

Parents with young children today are struggling financially, as the cost of everything from groceries to gas to childcare is on the rise. In the survey, 33% of parents said they are struggling to pay for basics such as food and rent.

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The Zero to Three survey also asked parents about their go-to sources for child-rearing information. Parents use a variety of sources, averaging five on a regular basis.

National Parenting Survey (Zero to Three)

The most common source, used by nearly half (49%), is their own mom, followed by their partner or co-parent and their child’s pediatrician.

Nearly 1 in 5 parents (18%) said they turn to AI for parenting advice. Three quarters of those parents said they find it helpful, but only one-third said they trust the information they get from AI.

“It’s not a huge source, but it’s growing and on the horizon for sure,” Parlakian said.

With many parents turning to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google searches, social media influencers and other online “experts,” they must determine who and what to trust, and how much, she added.

“This skill of filtering information begins to emerge,” Parlakian said.

Bateman, in New York, made a similar point. She primarily turns to friends with children for parenting advice, along with her therapist (who has three kids) and a WhatsApp group for moms in her neighborhood. But she knows some of her mom friends whom she trusts get their information from social media influencers.

“I kind of do that as a last resort,” Bateman said. “A lot of that information can be hard to filter.”

Parents said the thing they need most — more than time for themselves and access to universal, free pre-K — is more safety and quality regulations on AI and social media.

National Parenting Survey (Zero to Three)

Bateman said one of the biggest factors affecting her confidence as a parent is the state of the world — something she knows she can’t control. That includes AI.

“I want there to be human decency and respect, and I really hope the powers that be can regulate AI and what it’s doing and how it’s going to affect Orson’s education,” she said, referring to her toddler son.