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VIDEO: Compton Vs. San Marino, CIF Football
By Matt Simon,13 days ago
The562’s football coverage for the 2026-27 school year is sponsored by Long Beach Poly alums Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Jr. & Tyson Ruffins. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. During his time at Long Beach State, he served as sports editor for the Daily 49er while completing his degree. Since then, he has reported extensively on athletics throughout Southern California for multiple publications. He also served as an assistant editor at The Maui News before joining The562.org as a correspondent. In 2025, he was brought on as an assistant editor.