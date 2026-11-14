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CIF Football: Long Beach Poly Beats Edison, Will Host Semifinal
By Mike Guardabascio,13 days ago
The562’s coverage of football and Long Beach Poly Athletics for the 2026-27 school year is sponsored by Former Jackrabbits Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Jr. & Tyson Ruffins. The Long Beach Poly football team is back in the CIF Southern Section semifinals for the first time since 2021, thanks to a rain-soaked win over longtime playoff foe Edison. In a rematch of the 2001 Pac-5 Division championship the Jackrabbits jumped out to a quick lead and were able to stay in control of the game in a 31-21 victory.