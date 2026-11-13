undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Edison, CIF Football
By Mike Guardabascio,9 days ago
The562’s coverage of football and Long Beach Poly Athletics for the 2026-27 school year is sponsored by Former Jackrabbits Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Jr. & Tyson Ruffins. The Long Beach Poly football team has a chance to get back into the CIF Southern Section semifinals for the first time since 2021 this evening as the Jackrabbits host Edison. Poly (7-4) will host the Chargers (4-7) at Cabrillo High at 7pm in a rematch of the 2001 CIF-SS Pac-5 championship game.
1