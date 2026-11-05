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PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Norco, CIF Football
By Mike Guardabascio,7 days ago
The562’s coverage of football and Long Beach Poly Athletics for the 2026-27 school year is sponsored by Former Jackrabbits Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Jr. & Tyson Ruffins. After a historically dominant Moore League run that saw the Long Beach Poly football team outscore its opponents 199-0, the Jackrabbits are ready for the playoffs. Poly (6-4, 4-0) is hitting the road for a CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoff game at Norco on Friday night at 7pm.
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