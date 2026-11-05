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PREVIEW: Compton Vs. Ramona, CIF Football
By Matt Simon,7 days ago
The562’s football coverage for the 2026-27 school year is sponsored by Long Beach Poly alums Wendell “WoWo” Moe, Jr. & Tyson Ruffins. For the first time since 2021, the Compton football team is back in the playoffs. When the Tarbabes take the field Friday night against Ramona in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 first round – it will be a moment that they’ve been patiently building toward.
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