Last year, three Republican women lawmakers broke with their party and risked incurring the wrath of the White House by pushing to release the files connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

None will be in Congress next year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, formerly a MAGA acolyte, resigned her seat amid a bitter feud with President Donald Trump over the Epstein files. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina left her seat to run for governor but lost in the Republican primary. And Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has narrowly lost her race to retired Navy Rear Adm. Eileen Laubacher, Decision Desk HQ projected on Friday.

The loss of Greene, Mace and Boebert is also part of a larger trend of declining Republican women’s representation in Congress. Of the dozen House Republican women who have resigned, run for a higher office or are projected to lose reelection, none will be replaced by another Republican woman. Another, Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, is trailing her opponent in a race too close to call.

Mace, who has since pivoted to podcasting, will be replaced in Congress by a Democrat, ex-Navy Adm. Nancy Lacore, who ran for office after being fired by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Boebert wasn’t on the receiving end of a White House retribution campaign, unlike Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie, who teamed up with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California to use a procedural maneuver known as a discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files, lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger this year.

Although she avoided a primary challenge and moved into a more Republican-friendly district two years ago, Boebert wasn’t immune to the blue tsunami that swept the nation. Democrats in Colorado flipped three congressional seats in the midterms, leaving Rep. Jeff Hurd as the sole Republican representing Colorado from Boebert’s former district.

Boebert, first elected to Congress in 2020 after upsetting then-GOP Rep. Steve Tipton in a primary challenge, quickly gained a reputation as a Trump-aligned conservative firebrand with a knack for generating controversy, including around her personal life. But she began to break with the White House over the Epstein files.

Boebert signed on to Massie and Khanna’s discharge petition to circumvent House leadership in forcing a vote on releasing millions of the Justice Department’s files connected to Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking conspiracy in 2019 but died in federal custody before he could face trial; his death was ruled a suicide.

Boebert refused to budge even after being summoned into White House Situation Room, where she says top officials, including then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, tried to persuade her to take her name off the discharge petition. Bondi and Patel, who pledged to release the files during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, faced anger and frustration from their MAGA base. After a groundswell of furor, Trump eventually relented and gave the green light for Republicans to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

But he still found a way to punish Boebert: in late December, Trump vetoed a Boebert-sponsored bill creating a new clean drinking water project in her district that had overwhelmingly bipartisan support.

The Epstein files were a major issue in the 2026 midterms. Democrats spent millions of dollars on ads attacking their opponents who initially opposed releasing the files and ran against “the Epstein class,” an argument that fit into their broader message opposing corruption and helped them neutralize attacks from Republicans accusing them of harming girls over the issue of transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports.

Several of Epstein’s survivors also spent the months before the midterms traveling the country telling their stories and campaigning for Democratic candidates. In a joint interview with The 19th in central Florida, Epstein survivors Sharlene Rochard, Marina Lacerda and Jena-Lisa Jones said that while they’d invited Republicans to join them on their tour, only Democrats took them up on it.

Sky and Amanda Roberts, the surviving brother and sister-in-law of the late Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre, appeared in a Democratic campaign ad in Colorado criticizing their member of Congress, Republican Rep. Jeff Crank, for refusing to meet with them. He also narrowly lost his race to Democrat Jessica Killin.

Survivors are still fighting for transparency and the release of millions of more files. Massie has said that when the House returns to Washington after the midterms, he’ll start collecting signatures for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which would allow survivors to request their own case records and give state attorneys general more power to prosecute Epstein-related crimes.

And while Democrats flipped both the House and the Senate and are set to have commanding majorities in both chambers, the survivors said they’ll keep them accountable to their campaign promises.

“If they don’t do and stand with us as they’ve said they are going to do and continue, it’s going to be an issue as well,” Jones said. “You’re not going to just say it to make it look good and then not stand by your word. We’ve been doing this and fighting for this for too long.”