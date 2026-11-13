A new study finds high satisfaction among transgender people who were prescribed hormone therapy in their youth, providing an important window into healthcare that has become increasingly politicized and banned across the country.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, surveyed 376 trans people who had all previously received gender-affirming care at the same unidentified clinic, which provided access to different specialists under one roof. Nearly 97 percent said that going on hormone therapy was the right decision, and 3 percent said they regretted their decision. Two percent said they were both harmed by going on hormones and regretted it.

These findings are significant because politicians have tied efforts to ban gender-affirming care to stories of regret and harm among people who transition and then stop or reverse aspects of it. Republicans and the Trump administration have held up the existence of these people, known as detransitioners, as support for their efforts to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

But studies have consistently found low regret rates for gender-affirming care for trans youth and adults, as well as benefits including improved emotional well-being years after receiving treatment. A 2024 study from Princeton, which analyzed the experiences of 220 transgender youth, found the majority were satisfied with and continuing gender-affirming care. Most participants in that study had been on puberty blockers for about five years and on hormones for nearly four years.

Patients in this new study ranged from 14 to 28 years old, and most of them were still taking hormones at the time of the survey, which was taken on average five years after they had started hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Among the 65 people no longer on hormones, the majority still believed going on HRT was the right decision for them. Most participants started hormones when they were 17 or younger.

The study was administered from 2023 to 2025 by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center as well as the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and other universities. In recent years, several of these institutions have halted providing gender-affirming care for youth or faced political pressure to do so.

This study is one of the largest yet to analyze satisfaction and regret among transgender people who transitioned in their youth. It does have some limitations: Researchers assessed satisfaction with starting hormone therapy, but not specific effects, and did not gauge why some people stopped taking hormones.

Nearly 300 patients who initially consented to participate in the research also never finished the final survey. This doesn’t mean that everyone with an unknown experience regrets treatment — it may also be chalked up to institutional distrust or fear that the data would be weaponized. But it marks a significant loss of data, said Kinnon R. MacKinnon, a social scientist and associate professor in the School of Social Work at York University in Canada. He was not involved in the creation of this study.

“When they discontinue treatment, or even if they have regret, they may feel shame and avoid further engagement with the clinic,” he said.

The findings of the study align with existing research, MacKinnon said: Satisfaction for gender-affirming care is high, while regret and harm is low. Other findings also match prior studies, he said, like that nonbinary patients had more regret about starting hormones than binary trans people.

Nine respondents in the survey described details of feeling regret or harm. Those experiences fell into three main categories: They no longer wanted the physical changes caused by hormone therapy, they had negative side effects, or they felt they had been inadequately prepared to make an informed decision about starting hormone therapy.

These few qualitative responses highlight the need for clinicians to reinforce that treatment can be paused or discontinued at any time, while encouraging trans youth and their families to communicate their concerns, the authors of the study write.

Overall, the authors write, the study supports existing standards of care for transgender youth, as laid out by the Endocrine Society and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health — two medical organizations that have come under fire by the Trump administration.