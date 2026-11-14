Thatcher has some solid front-line retail roles open right now, with big-name brands hiring and flexible schedules on the table. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Thatcher, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store team, support the managers, and help keep sales and customer service running smoothly. This role includes some shift management, opening/closing duties, and is great if you’re interested in auto parts and want room to grow with strong benefits and promote-from-within culture.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Thatcher, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level convenience store role with flexible schedules and on-the-job training. You’ll handle cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep, with chances to move up and access benefits like PTO, tuition help, and incentive programs (subject to eligibility).

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Thatcher, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout—scanning, bagging, and helping customers finish their shopping on a good note. This is an active, on-your-feet job with weekly pay, flexible hours, store discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.