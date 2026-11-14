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Disney Parks and Cruises Finally Go “All In” on Classic Original Trilogy Star Wars
By W. D. W. Pro,2 days ago
There is almost nothing in entertainment as ridiculous as The Walt Disney Company’s stubborn refusal to do anything with Star Wars for vacationers unless it involves the sequel trilogy. Now, that is finally changing. Lucasfilm and Disney mapped out the Star Wars 50th anniversary on Thursday, and theme park fans got one line to hold onto. Starting inJanuary, the year-long celebration will include “reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings,” anchored by the return of the original 1977 film to theaters on Feb. 19, 2027. The plan was announced on StarWars.com and the Disney Parks Blog, which marked the day as 50 days before the start of 2027. Disney did not say which parks or ships are involved, what will change, or when.
The 2027 Calendar So FarThe celebration opens on Jan. 1, when the LEGO Group releases seven anniversary sets. Ahsoka returns to Disney+ for its second season on Jan. 20, according to The Walt Disney Company. On Feb. 13, Star Wars: The Experience opens at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. Tickets for the traveling exhibition went on sale Thursday. The big date is Feb. 19. A restored version of the original Star Wars returns to theaters on thousands of screens around the world, in formats that include IMAX 70mm, 35mm, Digital IMAX, 4DX, and D-BOX. The presentation adds a new 50th-anniversary logo set to a newly orchestrated score by John Williams, and artist Matt Ferguson created a new poster that pays homage to the 1977 original. Starting in March, venues in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles will show the 2019 Disney+ edition of A New Hope inside their 12K+ LED domes. Star Wars Celebration fills the Los Angeles Convention Center from April 1 to 4, and the event is already sold out. That same weekend, on April 2 and 3, Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga plays the Hollywood Bowl, hosted by Anthony Daniels. May the 4th brings The Hero Awakens, a new Disney+ documentary from R.J. Cutler about the making of the 1977 film. Lucasfilm says it uses archival production footage, unreleased video, and vintage audio interviews. Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, follows in theaters on May 28. READ:Star Wars is Coming to IMAX With A New Hope and Starfighter Lucasfilm co-president Lynwen Brennan framed the re-release as the center of the year. “It is incredibly special to mark the 50th anniversary by returning the original version of Star Wars to theaters so audiences can experience this part of film history on the big screen,” she said. She also promised fans “unforgettable experiences and interactive games” over the course of 2027.
What Disney Has Said About the ParksFor park fans, the announcement is mostly a promise. The only parks detail is that single phrase about reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings, listed alongside new project announcements, fan events, archival releases, and anniversary merchandise. Disney did not name an attraction, a land, a ship, or a date. It also did not say whether the changes are new experiences or updates to existing ones. The word “reimagined” points toward refreshing what is already there, but Disney has not said that either. That said, our sources have been consistent, that while this remains a rumor, Disneyland’s adoption of the original characters (Luke, Leia, and Han), is likely coming to Walt Disney World by summer of 2027.
Where Star Wars Lives in the Parks TodayThere is a lot to reimagine. Star Tours first opened at Disneyland in 1987, and Star Tours: The Adventures Continue now runs at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Tokyo Disneyland, with its own version at Disneyland Paris. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios in 2019, is home to Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Smugglers Run picked up a new mission with The Mandalorian and Grogu, launched alongside the film’s May 22, 2026, release, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Disneyland has run Hyperspace Mountain as a limited-time overlay of Space Mountain, and versions of it also run at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. At sea, Disney Cruise Line has Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish, plus Star Wars play areas in the Oceaneer Club. The Disney Dream has a Millennium Falcon space, the Disney Fantasy has Star Wars: Command Post, and the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny have Star Wars: Cargo Bay.
What It Means for a 2027 TripFor anyone booking a Disney vacation next year, the Star Wars 50th anniversary is worth watching, but there is nothing to plan around yet. Until Disney names what is changing, fans should treat the current Galaxy’s Edge and Star Tours lineup as what they will find. UP NEXT:Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Now Offers a Dedicated Mandalorian and Grogu Meet and Greet A 50th birthday is the right moment to give Galaxy’s Edge and Star Tours a real refresh, and the original film returning to theaters gives Disney an easy hook. The parks line is vague for now, so the next round of Star Wars 50th anniversary news will decide whether it means something big or just new merchandise and a few overlays. What would you most like Disney to reimagine for the Star Wars 50th anniversary: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Tours, or something at sea? Let us know!
The post Disney Parks and Cruises Finally Go “All In” on Classic Original Trilogy Star Wars appeared first on That Park Place.
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