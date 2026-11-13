Grand Theft Auto VI is approaching release, but gamers who spent hundreds of dollars upgrading their consoles in anticipation of Rockstar Games’ latest blockbuster may be disappointed by its newly confirmed performance limitations.

Rockstar has revealed that GTA VI will target just 30 frames per second across all current-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

That means even Sony’s premium PS5 Pro won’t deliver the smoother 60 FPS gameplay many players have come to expect from modern console games.

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Making matters worse, demand for the PS5 Pro has reportedly contributed to hardware shortages and significant price increases for pre-owned consoles.

Rockstar Confirms 30 FPS Across the Board

In a November 10 announcement confirming that pre-loading had begun, Rockstar explained that the 30 FPS target was a deliberate decision intended to preserve the game’s visual quality and complexity.

“Grand Theft Auto VI has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life — while maintaining the density and visual fidelity of all its environments and inhabitants,” the developer stated.

However, some gamers have raised concerns about Rockstar’s choice of words.

The developer specifically says it is “targeting 30 frames per second,” rather than promising that the game will maintain a locked 30 FPS throughout gameplay.

That distinction has prompted questions about whether performance could occasionally dip below the stated target, particularly during demanding sequences.

A frame-rate target does not necessarily mean the game will struggle to maintain it. Nevertheless, the wording leaves an important question unanswered: Will players receive a consistently smooth 30 FPS experience, or will performance fluctuate when Leonida’s enormous open world is pushed to its limits?

Rockstar Says GTA VI Plays Best on PlayStation 5

Although the frame-rate target will be the same across consoles, Rockstar considers Sony’s hardware the preferred way to experience GTA VI.

The developer highlighted several PlayStation advantages, including improved loading times, enhanced spatial audio, and integration with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback.

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According to Rockstar, these features make Grand Theft Auto VI “play best on PlayStation 5 consoles.”

Meanwhile, PS5 Pro owners will receive additional visual enhancements, including improved image clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows unavailable on other consoles.

Those upgrades should make the game look better on Sony’s more expensive hardware, but they won’t make it run at a higher frame rate.

PS5 Pro Shortages Push Prices to $1,400

The performance announcement is especially noteworthy given the extraordinary demand for Sony’s premium console ahead of GTA VI’s release.

In October, Video Games Chronicle reported that GameStop had increased the price of pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles to $1,399.99, approximately 55% more than the $899.99 retail price of a new system.

At the time, GameStop’s website showed no new PS5 Pro consoles available online, leaving the substantially more expensive used models as the available option.

Although GameStop did not publicly explain the reasoning behind its price increase, the timing raised questions about whether retailers were attempting to capitalize on the excitement surrounding Rockstar’s upcoming release.

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The game itself costs $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Purchasing a new PS5 Pro at retail alongside the Standard Edition would bring the total to $979.98 before tax. But someone paying GameStop’s reported pre-owned price would spend $1,479.98 for the same combination.

That’s nearly $1,500 for a console and game combination that still targets just 30 FPS.

Of course, a PS5 Pro can play hundreds of other games, many of which benefit from its additional capabilities. Nevertheless, players who upgraded primarily for GTA VI may reasonably question whether improved shadows and image clarity justify the expense.

Will GTA VI’s Visual Ambitions Justify the Compromise?

Rockstar’s decision isn’t entirely surprising. The developer has historically prioritized detailed open worlds and ambitious technical presentation over higher console frame rates.

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Still, expectations have changed considerably since Grand Theft Auto V originally launched in 2013. Performance modes offering 60 FPS have become familiar features of the current console generation.

Ultimately, a stable 30 FPS experience can still deliver impressive results, especially in a game as ambitious as Grand Theft Auto VI. But whether Rockstar can consistently maintain that target remains to be seen.

With the November 19 release approaching, players won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

For those who spent hundreds of dollars upgrading their hardware, however, the revelation that even the PS5 Pro won’t deliver 60 FPS may already have taken some of the excitement out of the launch.

How do you feel about GTA VI only running at 30 FPS? Sound off and let us know!

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