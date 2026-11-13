James Gunn’s deal during his tenure as DC Studios co-chief reportedly allowed him to earn up to $10 million for a single movie, even as the franchise struggled to turn its expensive reboot into sustained commercial and cultural momentum.

According to IndieWire’s analysis of Gunn and Peter Safran’s departure from DC Studios, the filmmaker’s unusually generous deal allowed him to collect fees for his creative work alongside his executive responsibilities.

That arrangement offered substantial compensation even as DC delivered uneven box office results. With Skydance seeking $6 billion in post-merger savings while carrying roughly $80 billion in net debt, the cost of DC’s leadership reportedly became another consideration for the studio’s new owners.

Up to $10 Million for One Film

Citing insiders, IndieWire reports that Gunn’s combined compensation for a DC film could reach $10 million across his various roles.

He received producing fees for movies such as Supergirl and Clayface, along with fees for films he wrote and directed, including Superman and Man of Tomorrow.

The report does not establish that Gunn received $10 million for every DC release. His compensation could reach that figure across his different duties on a project, giving him multiple avenues to earn money from the slate he helped oversee.

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Safran also enjoyed considerable flexibility. Alongside his compensation for co-running DC Studios, he was permitted to continue operating The Safran Company, the production banner behind The Conjuring franchise.

Their deals were set to expire in 2027. Instead, Skydance installed former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham, whom IndieWire describes as a cheaper leadership option.

An Expensive Reboot With Uneven Returns

DC’s financial record helps explain why those arrangements faced scrutiny.

Superman earned approximately $618.7 million worldwide against a reported $225 million production budget. However, comparing those figures alone leaves out marketing expenses and the share of ticket sales retained by theaters.

As That Park Place previously examined, those additional costs complicate assessments of the film’s theatrical profitability. Revenue from later release windows also contributes to a movie’s eventual return, making its worldwide gross an incomplete measure of financial success.

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The Hollywood Reporter reported that Skydance viewed Superman as commercially and culturally underwhelming. Separately, IndieWire noted that its earnings fell short of the blockbuster heights reached by Aquaman and Christopher Nolan’s Batman films.

The subsequent releases did little to establish consistent momentum.

Supergirl earned roughly $126.5 million worldwide against a $170 million production budget. IndieWire puts its losses at approximately $100 million.

Clayface demonstrated greater restraint, costing $44 million and earning around $110 million globally. Yet Variety reports that sources expect the horror film to need downstream revenue to break even.

Taken together, those releases delivered a Superman relaunch that disappointed incoming ownership, an expensive failure, and a smaller horror film still working toward profitability. That is a shaky foundation for a cinematic universe intended to support years of interconnected projects.

Television Offered More Chances to Build Momentum

Gunn and Safran’s vision remained unfinished, and superhero adaptations face a tougher marketplace than they did during Marvel’s peak. Their opportunity to establish cultural momentum, however, extended beyond three theatrical releases.

Peacemaker Season 2 followed Superman, while Lanterns arrived after Supergirl. Those shows gave audiences additional opportunities to engage with the DCU between films and deserve to be included when assessing whether its interconnected approach was working.

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The intended audiences also varied considerably. Mature television shows sat alongside PG-13 theatrical releases such as Superman and Supergirl, while Clayface brought R-rated horror to theaters. That variety offered creative freedom, but it also complicated the effort to build a shared audience willing—and, in the case of younger viewers, able—to follow every project.

Gunn maintained a dedicated following. The broader question was whether the combined slate was turning that enthusiasm into growing demand for the universe as a whole.

Was Skydance Getting What It Paid For?

Skydance inherited immediate financial pressures. During its quarterly earnings call, executives warned that Warner Bros.’ underperforming film slate would create a $200 million headwind to fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA. That warning covered the broader studio, but it reinforced the pressure on DC to improve its returns.

Gunn’s compensation did not cause those commercial struggles, and a large paycheck cannot guarantee a blockbuster. Still, a studio paying premium rates for both creative work and executive leadership can reasonably expect strong films, successful television, and growing interest in the franchise.

With Gunn potentially earning up to $10 million on a single movie, Skydance was entitled to ask whether it was getting what it paid for. Across DC’s theatrical and television releases, the uneven results made that an increasingly uncomfortable question.

Do you think Gunn’s reported compensation was justified by what DC delivered? Sound off and let us know!

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