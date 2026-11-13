James Gunn may have been preparing to move from Superman to Batman before losing his position at DC Studios.

According to an IndieWire report, Gunn had outlined a third Superman movie and was developing Batman and Justice League projects. Either of the latter two was reportedly expected to be his next undertaking.

After launching his universe with Superman and several less recognizable characters, Gunn could have turned his attention to DC’s biggest star. However, the report does not establish that he intended to direct a Batman movie or explain how the project related to the previously announced The Brave and the Bold.

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The possibility comes amid criticism of Gunn’s approach to introducing the Dark Knight. Rather than building the DCU around the trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the studio pursued projects featuring Batman’s villains before properly introducing its Batman.

This year’s Clayface delivered modest box office returns, while other projects in development included a Deathstroke and Bane movie and a Poison Ivy television series.

That expanding roster of supporting characters only made Batman’s absence more conspicuous.

Batman Was Already a Challenge for Gunn

Introducing Batman into the DCU had long been one of Gunn’s most publicly discussed creative difficulties.

In a June 2025 interview covered by TheWrap, Gunn described Batman as his biggest personal issue at DC. He said he was working with the project’s writer to develop an interpretation that justified its existence alongside Matt Reeves’ separate Batman franchise.

The challenge was distinguishing the character from Robert Pattinson’s portrayal without going too far toward comedy.

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“I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really,” Gunn said.

His Batman needed to fit a universe populated by superpowered heroes and fantastical creatures while giving audiences a compelling reason to embrace another screen incarnation.

Gunn’s signature blend of self-referential jokes and crude humor also raised questions about how he would approach the character. His stated rejection of a campy Batman offered some indication, but audiences had yet to see how that intention would translate to the screen.

Meanwhile, his critical comments about previous Batman portrayals and casting decisions invited additional scrutiny of whatever version he eventually delivered.

What Happened to The Brave and the Bold?

The DCU’s announced Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, was intended to introduce Bruce Wayne alongside his son, Damian Wayne. Andy Muschietti was announced as director in 2023, but subsequent comments suggested his involvement was not guaranteed.

At a February 2025 press event attended by ComicBook, Safran explained that the screenplay would be shown to Muschietti when it was ready. Gunn added that they would “then see if it’s a great fit for him.”

Months later, the situation still sounded tentative. When Variety asked Muschietti and his sister and producing partner, Barbara, in October 2025 whether a Batman movie remained in their future, Barbara replied, “The intention is yes, but we can’t talk about it.”

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Those remarks left room for the directing plans to change, but they do not establish that Gunn subsequently replaced Muschietti or that the Batman project described in the new report was a separate film.

Gunn may have been considering a more direct creative role, though the extent of his intended involvement—and what that would have meant for The Brave and the Bold—remains unclear.

Gunn Said Batman Casting Was Approaching

More recently, Gunn suggested that choosing the DCU’s Batman was getting closer.

During an appearance on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, he said:

“It won’t be too long before we’re casting Batman—who isn’t cast yet, by the way, despite all the people thinking he’s going to show up in this or that.”

As That Park Place previously covered, Gunn also said he wanted to consider performers based on their suitability for the role, including actors who had played smaller parts in The Suicide Squad.

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His comments suggested progress, although they supplied neither a casting date nor a production timetable.

Now, Batman’s future will be evaluated under a different leadership team. TheWrap reports that insiders expect Jeremy Latcham’s DC Studios to prioritize major heroes and bring the Justice League back to theaters. The outlet also emphasizes that the studio’s precise creative direction remains unresolved.

Gunn may have been approaching the moment when his Batman would finally take shape. Whether Latcham builds on that work or pursues a different interpretation, the new leadership inherits the same challenge: giving DC’s biggest character a clear place in its cinematic future.

Would you have wanted to see James Gunn tackle Batman? Sound off and let us know!

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