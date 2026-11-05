DC Studios Developing New Constantine Movie as Keanu Reeves Sequel Remains in Limbo

DC Studios is reportedly moving forward with another adaptation of John Constantine, raising fresh questions about the future of the long-awaited sequel starring Keanu Reeves.

According to TheWrap, filmmaker Francis Galluppi, known for The Last Stop in Yuma County and the upcoming Evil Dead Wrath, is attached to a new Constantine project being developed under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios.

Deadline first reported the project, identifying Galluppi as its screenwriter. TheWrap describes him as directing the film, although that aspect of his involvement has not been independently confirmed.

DC Studios declined to comment, and no cast, production schedule, or release date has been announced.

The development is particularly interesting because Warner Bros. has spent years attempting to get a sequel to the 2005 Constantine movie off the ground.

What Happens to Keanu Reeves’ Constantine Sequel?

Keanu Reeves originally portrayed the supernatural investigator in director Francis Lawrence’s 2005 adaptation, which relocated the traditionally British character to Los Angeles.

Although the movie received mixed reviews upon release, it developed a dedicated following, with Reeves repeatedly expressing interest in returning for another installment.

Plans for Constantine 2 gained momentum during the 2020s, with Lawrence expected to return as director and Akiva Goldsman working on the screenplay.

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As recently as 2025, Reeves indicated that DC Studios had approved a proposed direction for the sequel, allowing the filmmakers to continue developing the script.

However, the project has remained stuck in development, with no confirmed production start.

Now, the emergence of a completely different Constantine film raises an obvious question: Is DC Studios preparing to abandon Reeves’ sequel in favor of another reboot? There is currently no confirmation that Constantine 2 has been canceled, nor has DC Studios clarified whether Galluppi’s project is intended to replace it.

Nevertheless, developing two separate films centered on the same relatively niche DC character would be an unusual decision, particularly for a studio still attempting to establish its new cinematic universe.

Constantine Is a Natural Fit for Horror

Unlike many of DC’s recognizable characters, John Constantine was never designed to function as a traditional superhero.

Created by Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, and John Totleben, Constantine debuted in The Saga of the Swamp Thing#37 in 1985 before becoming the central character of the long-running Hellblazer comic series.

A cynical, chain-smoking British occult investigator, Constantine frequently confronts demons, supernatural conspiracies, and otherworldly forces while relying on deception, magical knowledge, and his considerable ability to manipulate people.

His stories are often defined by moral ambiguity, personal sacrifice, and consequences that cannot simply be resolved through a conventional superhero confrontation.

Galluppi’s involvement suggests DC Studios could be interested in embracing those horror elements.

The filmmaker earned attention for his 2023 crime thriller The Last Stop in Yuma County and is also attached to write and direct Evil Dead Wrath, the upcoming installment in the established horror franchise.

Whether his approach would preserve Constantine’s British origins and cynical personality remains unknown.

DC Studios Continues Its Horror Experiment Following Clayface

The reported project arrives shortly after the theatrical release of Clayface, DC Studios’ R-rated horror film directed by James Watkins.

Produced for approximately $40 million, Clayface opened to $43 million worldwide, demonstrating some initial audience interest in a smaller-scale DC production outside the traditional superhero formula.

However, a respectable opening weekend is not necessarily proof of long-term financial success, and DC Studios still needs to demonstrate that its broader strategy can consistently deliver profitable films.

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That question became especially relevant following the disappointing commercial performance of Supergirl, which struggled to justify its blockbuster-level production costs.

A comparatively inexpensive Constantine horror film could represent a more manageable financial proposition, particularly if the studio avoids unnecessary connections to its larger cinematic universe.

The character doesn’t require an enormous visual-effects budget or appearances from Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to tell a compelling story.

However, that doesn’t automatically mean audiences will embrace another interpretation.

Matt Ryan’s Constantine Remains a Fan Favorite

Reeves is not the only actor associated with the character.

Matt Ryan portrayed Constantine in NBC’s short-lived Constantine television series before reprising the role in The CW’s Arrowverse, including Legends of Tomorrow.

Ryan’s interpretation remained considerably closer to the comics, preserving the character’s British background, recognizable appearance, and abrasive personality.

His performance also demonstrated that Constantine could work in live action without fundamentally reinventing the character for American audiences.

Neither Ryan nor Reeves has been announced for Galluppi’s project, and DC Studios has not confirmed whether it intends to cast a completely new actor.

Another DC Project That Still Needs to Become a Movie

For now, the new Constantine remains another project in DC Studios’ expanding development pipeline.

Gunn and Safran have announced or discussed numerous productions since taking control of the studio, but several have experienced lengthy development periods, creative changes, or uncertain futures.

Adding another recognizable character to that list is considerably easier than actually getting a finished movie into theaters.

Constantine certainly has the potential to support an effective supernatural horror film. The question is whether DC Studios can deliver one without unnecessarily reinventing the character or abandoning an existing adaptation that already has a dedicated audience.

Until the studio clarifies the future of Reeves’ sequel, this latest announcement may leave longtime fans with more questions than answers.

Would you rather see Keanu Reeves return for Constantine 2, Matt Ryan reprise the role, or an entirely new actor take over? Sound off in the comments!

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