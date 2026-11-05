McDonald’s Sees Customer Visits Plummet as Americans Struggle With Rising Cost of Living

McDonald’s is discovering that even the Golden Arches aren’t immune to the financial pressures squeezing American households. The fast-food giant reported declining customer traffic and falling U.S. sales during the third quarter of 2026, as consumers increasingly reconsider whether a trip through the drive-thru is worth the expense.

According to a November 4 Associated Press report, McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales declined 0.2% between July and September, marking the company’s first domestic sales decline since early 2025.

Although the decline was smaller than Wall Street’s anticipated 0.5% drop, the results highlight a troubling reality for an industry that once built its reputation on providing affordable meals to working Americans.

Americans Are Cutting Back on Fast Food

The problem extends beyond McDonald’s.

According to restaurant consulting firm Revenue Management Solutions, customer traffic across the American fast-food industry declined 2.6% during the third quarter.

McDonald’s experienced an even steeper decline, with customer visits falling 4.6% compared to the previous year, according to Reuters.

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Higher gasoline prices, expensive groceries, and persistent household expenses have left consumers with less disposable income for restaurant meals.

For many families, fast food has traditionally offered an inexpensive alternative to preparing dinner at home. However, years of menu price increases have challenged that reputation.

When a simple meal for a family can become a significant expense, consumers may decide that cooking at home makes more financial sense.

McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged the situation during an investor presentation in October.

“The pressure around cost of living isn’t going away,” Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s Scrambles to Bring Back Value

Recognizing that affordability has become a major concern, McDonald’s has increasingly emphasized discounts, promotional offers, and mobile app deals.

The company restored digital promotions during the quarter and shifted its marketing toward value, helping U.S. same-store sales return to positive territory in September.

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McDonald’s is also testing new meal bundles at approximately 1,900 American restaurants, with plans to introduce additional value-focused options in early 2027.

According to a separate Associated Press report, approximately 4,000 franchisees have already introduced their own bundled offers rather than waiting for the company’s nationwide rollout.

The renewed emphasis on affordability suggests McDonald’s understands that customers are no longer automatically associating its restaurants with inexpensive meals.

Profits Rise Even as Customers Stay Away

Interestingly, declining American customer traffic hasn’t prevented McDonald’s from delivering substantial profits.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.16 billion, representing a 1% increase but falling short of analysts’ $7.28 billion expectations.

Meanwhile, net income increased 9% to approximately $2.49 billion.

Global comparable sales also increased, with stronger international performance helping offset weakness in the United States.

These figures illustrate the contrast between McDonald’s overall financial health and the economic challenges confronting its American customers.

For consumers, however, the company’s profitability offers little consolation when everyday expenses continue consuming larger portions of household budgets.

The bigger question is whether McDonald’s can convince Americans that its restaurants still represent genuine value.

After years of rising prices, discounted meals and app-exclusive promotions may not be enough to restore that confidence.

The Golden Arches remain one of the world’s most recognizable brands, but increasingly cost-conscious Americans are demonstrating that brand loyalty has its limits.

Do you still find McDonald’s affordable? Sound off and let us know!

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