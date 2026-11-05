Laika’s Wildwood Tops Tuesday’s North American Box Office With $2 Million

Laika’s Wildwood is picking up steam in its second week. The stop-motion fantasy finished first at the North American box office on Tuesday with $2 million, ComingSoon reports.

The number came from Exhibitor Relations. “Wild, man. Laika’s WILDWOOD is the #1 film in North America, earning $2M on Tuesday,” the box office tracker posted on X.

How Tuesday Shook Out

Wildwood edged a pair of bigger names. Clayface took in $1.9 million, and You Can See Everything earned $1.8 million.

The margins were tight. Only $200,000 separated first place from third.

Wildwood’s Tuesday also ticked up from the week before. A second-week increase is rare, and it usually points to strong word of mouth.

Image: Laika

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The Run So Far

Wildwood opened in North America on October 23. It took in more than $12 million that weekend and placed third.

Its second weekend brought about $9 million. That was a 25% decline, a gentle drop for a family film.

The domestic total now sits near $27.36 million. Worldwide, the film has earned about $53.26 million.

There’s still substantial ground to cover as ComingSoon notes a reported production budget of $100 million.

The coming weekend will be the real test. If the weekday trend carries into Friday and Saturday, Wildwood could post one of the smaller second-to-third weekend drops of the fall.

Competition stays tough. Clayface and You Can See Everything are still drawing some crowds, and new releases like Godzilla Minus Zero and I Play Rocky will arrive to compete for screens in the weeks ahead.

The Story and the Cast

Travis Knight directed the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler. It adapts the fantasy novel by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis.

The story follows Prue McKeel, a young girl who enters an enchanted forest after a flock of crows carries off her baby brother, Mac. She sets out to bring him home with her classmate Curtis.

Image: Laika

Peyton Elizabeth Lee voices Prue, and Jacob Tremblay voices Curtis. The cast also includes Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, Charlie Day, and Amandla Stenberg.

Laika has leaned on strong reviews in its marketing. The studio has promoted the film’s 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from its opening week.

Why the Weekday Win Matters

Weekday numbers are small, but they say a lot about momentum. A film that holds or grows on a Tuesday is often one families are recommending to each other.

That matters for an animated release. Kids’ schedules and school breaks can stretch a family film’s run well past its opening weeks.

Laika’s handmade style also gives Wildwood a lane of its own. Few studios still make feature-length stop-motion films, and audiences who love that craft tend to show up.

Wildwood won’t win a weekend on Tuesday money alone, but steady weekday strength is exactly how a well-reviewed family film climbs toward a healthy final total.

Have you seen Wildwood in theaters yet, and is stop-motion still worth the trip to the big screen? Sound off and let us know!

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