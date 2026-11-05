Universal Confirms Major Dark Universe Expansion With New Indoor Roller Coaster at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort is wasting little time expanding its newest theme park. The company has officially announced that an all-new indoor roller coaster is coming to Dark Universe at Epic Universe, bringing another major attraction inspired by the legendary Universal Monsters franchise.

The announcement, made November 5, confirms that construction is already underway on the attraction, which will be located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

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Universal described the project as an entirely new adventure featuring an original story inspired by its classic monsters. Although the company has not revealed the attraction’s name, specific characters, or opening date, it confirmed that the coaster will debut sometime in the years ahead.

The announcement also puts months of speculation surrounding construction activity behind Dark Universe to rest.

Construction Has Already Begun

While Universal’s announcement is new, work on the expansion has been progressing for several months.

As previously reported by BlogMickey, permits filed with Orange County revealed plans for a three-story building measuring approximately 93,308 square feet, including a maintenance bay on the first floor.

The project, previously identified in permitting documents as Project 680, occupies land behind the existing Monsters Unchained attraction.

More recently, WDW News Today documented foundation work taking place throughout October, with construction crews pouring concrete and preparing the site for the eventual structure.

Universal’s confirmation establishes that the mysterious project is indeed an indoor roller coaster, although the company has not disclosed its manufacturer, ride system, or technical specifications.

Which Universal Monster Will Take Center Stage?

Perhaps the biggest remaining question concerns the attraction’s storyline.

Dark Universe already features Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which brings guests face-to-face with Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolf Man, and other legendary creatures. The land also includes Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning family roller coaster inspired by Universal’s classic monster mythology.

However, Universal’s extensive library of horror characters leaves plenty of possibilities for another major attraction.

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Before the official announcement, Orlando ParkStop reported rumors suggesting the new ride could feature the Bride of Frankenstein, potentially utilizing a ride system comparable to Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

Other earlier speculation centered on the Creature from the Black Lagoon, with some enthusiasts anticipating a possible water-based attraction.

Universal’s confirmation of an indoor coaster effectively settles the question of the attraction’s general ride type, but the Bride of Frankenstein rumors remain unverified.

Universal Continues Investing in Epic Universe

The expansion represents another significant investment in Epic Universe, which officially opened in May 2025.

Rather than allowing the park’s original attraction lineup to remain unchanged for several years, Universal is already moving forward with additional experiences designed to expand its offerings.

Dark Universe is particularly well-positioned for such an expansion. Its Gothic architecture, elaborate environments, and classic horror characters provide opportunities for attractions that combine immersive storytelling with sophisticated ride technology.

An indoor coaster could also provide another weather-protected experience at a Florida theme park where afternoon thunderstorms frequently interrupt outdoor operations.

For now, Universal is keeping the attraction’s storyline and opening timeline under wraps. Nevertheless, the confirmation that another major Universal Monsters adventure is already under construction should give horror fans and theme park enthusiasts plenty to anticipate.

Are you excited for a new indoor roller coaster in Dark Universe at Epic Universe? Sound off and let us know!

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