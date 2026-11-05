God of War Laufey Officially Delayed by Sony Santa Monica

Sony Santa Monica has officially delayed God of War Laufey, moving the PlayStation 5 game from February 16 to May 20, 2027.

The studio announced the change on November 4, saying it needs additional time to refine the next installment. The postponement adds roughly three months to the wait for an adventure starring Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother.

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God of War remains one of Sony’s signature franchises, but the decision to shift the spotlight to Faye sparked backlash from some fans. Although another Kratos-led game is already in development, Laufey still faces the task of winning over players who wanted the franchise’s defining character to remain front and center.

Santa Monica Cites Additional Polish

In its announcement on X, Santa Monica thanked fans for their response to the game’s June reveal and acknowledged the expectations surrounding Faye’s journey through the Everywhen.

The studio said it would spend the extra time “putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.”

The statement offers few specifics about what still needs work, identifying no particular technical issue or unfinished feature behind the postponement. Santa Monica promised further updates but did not say when players should expect to hear more.

The revised schedule moves the title out of the first quarter of 2027. Sony began accepting pre-orders in September, but players who reserved a copy will now have to wait roughly three months longer than originally promised.

Whether that additional development time produces a more polished release remains to be seen.

Faye Takes The Lead, But Another Kratos Game Is Coming

The decision to put Faye in the starring role drew interest from players eager to explore her story, alongside criticism from fans who wanted another adventure centered on Kratos.

Santa Monica’s head of creative, Cory Barlog, has defended the change as an expansion of the series. He explained that the studio had long wanted to explore a character whose influence shaped the Norse saga despite her limited presence on screen.

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“We’ll always tell stories about Kratos,” Barlog said.

The studio has since offered a more concrete assurance. During its San Diego Comic-Con panel, Barlog confirmed that another God of War game starring Kratos is in development and will connect directly to the events of Laufey. No title, gameplay footage, or release window was provided at the time.

That confirmation establishes that Faye’s starring role does not amount to Kratos’ retirement. Still, Laufey must convince players that her adventure is worth following on its own, beyond its connection to his next game.

A Journey Through The Everywhen

As detailed in the official PlayStation Blog reveal, Laufey follows Faye after her funeral, when she awakens in the Everywhen, an afterlife inhabited by gods and creatures from different mythologies.

Upon discovering that her plans to protect Kratos and Atreus are in jeopardy, she must fight through this unfamiliar realm. Deborah Ann Woll returns as Faye, joined by Jack Quaid as the cosmic cube Phranque and Perlina Lau as Rue, an enchanted ribbon guardian entrusted with a powerful sword.

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Santa Monica describes the game as the next mainline entry, combining the mobility of the franchise’s Greek era with the world-building and character relationships of its Norse installments.

Faye’s fighting style emphasizes fluid movement between ground and aerial attacks. Her abilities also include separating enemies’ souls from their bodies, allowing her to attack those souls directly or send them crashing into other opponents.

Those mechanics give Laufey a different combat identity, though that alone may not satisfy fans who associate God of War with Kratos. Players will now have to wait until May to judge whether Faye can carry a full adventure—and whether the extra development time delivers the polish Santa Monica promises.

What do you think of the God of War Laufey delay? Sound off and let us know!

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