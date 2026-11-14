The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, 2026, the basic fishing license, combined angling tag, Columbia Basin endorsement, Ocean endorsement, Rogue–South Coast Steelhead Validation and Two-Rod Validation are not required. Anyone can fish, crab or clam in Oregon on those two days without holding one of those permits.

The waiver covers only licenses, tags and endorsements. It does not establish free gear, parking or site access at any location. Permanent area closures still apply on both days, as do all bag limits and other regulations. The ODFW urges anglers to check the current sportfishing regulations guide and any in-season updates before heading out, especially for salmon or steelhead, where many rules are set in season.

The ODFW recreation report dated November 13 notes that bays and estuaries remain open for crabbing. Razor clam harvest status varies by coast section and season; check the latest closure information on the ODFW recreation page before planning a clamming trip.

Free Fishing Days at a glance:

Dates: Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, 2026

Licenses not required: basic fishing license, combined angling tag, Columbia Basin endorsement, Ocean endorsement, Rogue–South Coast Steelhead Validation, Two-Rod Validation

What you can do: fish, crab and clam anywhere in Oregon on those dates without the permits listed above

Closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply

Parking, gear and site access are not included — check each location for fees

Check current conditions at myodfw.com/recreation-report before your trip

The ODFW free fishing days page is the official source for event details and any updates: myodfw.com/articles/2026-free-fishing-days-and-events.