Cardi B, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Zara Larsson are among the music heavyweights reportedly featuring on the soundtrack for 'Grand Theft Auto VI.'

And the star power doesn't stop there!

Indeed, Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, and a host of other major names also appear on the newly surfaced 34-song tracklist.

With Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop all represented in major fashion, the musical lineup looks every bit as blockbuster as the game itself.

The soundtrack, titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album,' has been the subject of fresh excitement after images of its vinyl packaging reportedly leaked online.

According to Rolling Stone, sources have corroborated the tracklist, although Rockstar Games has yet to officially unveil the complete running order.

Among the Pop standouts are Dua Lipa's 'Go Easy,' Zara Larsson's 'Fast Emotion,' and Lana Del Rey's 'Crazy for You.'

Camila Cabello also appears with 'Sweet Like Candy,' while BLACKPINK's JENNIE contributes 'Power Trip.' Rina Sawayama, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, and Kali Uchis further bolster the Pop and alternative R&B presence.

Meanwhile, the Rap contingent is equally stacked.

Cardi B's 'Don't Chart' joins cuts from Playboi Carti, Future, Metro Boomin, Burna Boy, Gunna, Young Thug, JT, and Kodak Black.

As previously reported, Cardi's fiery contribution was released in October as part of the soundtrack's rollout.

SZA also joins Justice and Tame Impala on 'Flower in a Hurricane,' one of the songs already available to stream.

Interestingly, the reveal comes days after Dua Lipa, SZA, and Zara Larsson were announced for Coachella 2027.

And there's more GTA action on the horizon.

As That Grape Juice revealed, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Metro Boomin will headline a special 'Grand Theft Auto VI' music festival in Miami on November 21.

'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' Reported Full Tracklist

Justice ft. Michael McDonald - 'Starting From Zero' Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin - 'That's It' Playboi Carti - 'Ahh Yea' Travis Scott - 'RHYNO' CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. & Étienne de Crécy - 'Sexy Magic' Justice ft. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 'Flower in a Hurricane' Dua Lipa - 'Go Easy' Morgan Wallen - 'Last Thing You Need' Jhayco - 'X' Fuerza Regida - 'Suzuki' Rauw Alejandro - 'Macacoa 2000' A Boogie wit da Hoodie ft. Elkan - 'Dance With Me' Burna Boy - 'Bigger' Gunna - 'Count Up' Kodak Black & Don Toliver - 'Let's Rock' Young Thug - 'Wakin Up Flex' Tee Grizzley - 'IKYFL' Don Toliver - 'TF?' Cardi B - 'Don't Chart' JT - 'GMA' JENNIE - 'Power Trip' Tove Lo - 'Blood in Your Eyes' Zara Larsson - 'Fast Emotion' Camila Cabello - 'Sweet Like Candy' Fcukers - 'Only One' Arca - 'Sandunguea' Rina Sawayama - 'TRDWFE' Rose Gray - 'All Again' Lana Del Rey - 'Crazy for You' Kali Uchis & Helado Negro - 'Lárgate' Omar Apollo - 'No Me Busques' Keith Richards - 'Bright Lights, Big City' Jesse Johnson & Dâm-Funk - 'Stone Cold Krazy Luuv' Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper - 'Overtown Lights'

The album is officially scheduled to arrive on November 19 alongside 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' which launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With a lineup spanning Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Rock, the soundtrack looks set to be an event in its own right.

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[Photo Credit: Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Epic Records]