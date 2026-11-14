Beyoncé is taking her business savvy to the classroom!

For, the music megastar's ever-growing empire is officially becoming the subject of a new MBA course at the prestigious University of Southern California (USC).

And in a testament to Queen Bey's influence beyond the charts, the course has already proven a hot ticket with students.

USC's Marshall School of Business is launching 'The Business of Beyoncé', a graduate-level course examining how the superstar transformed her musical success into a formidable business empire.

Set to commence in January 2027, the class will explore her journey from Destiny's Child to solo superstardom, alongside her ventures in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and beyond.

That includes her Parkwood Entertainment company, haircare brand Cécred, SirDavis whiskey, and previous ventures such as Ivy Park.

The course was developed by professor Shaun Harper, who stresses that the curriculum goes far beyond celebrating Beyoncé's celebrity.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Harper explained:

"My class is not going to be just a set of conversations about Beyoncé."

Indeed, students will examine business strategy, brand management, ownership, marketing, and the decisions that have sustained her success.

They will even be tasked with preparing business advice intended for the superstar herself.

And demand is already high, with the course filling up shortly after registration opened.

Of course, Beyoncé is no stranger to higher education!

As far back as 2012, Rutgers University introduced 'Politicizing Beyoncé', a course exploring her influence on gender, music, and popular culture.

Then, in 2016, the University of Texas at San Antonio launched a class inspired by 'Lemonade', examining Black feminism and the album's cultural themes.

More recently, Harvard University incorporated 'Cowboy Carter' into a public policy course, using the GRAMMY-winning project to explore race, inequality, and government support systems.

USC's offering, however, shifts the spotlight squarely to the boardroom, examining the business decisions behind the billion-dollar brand.

The announcement comes as Beyoncé continues expanding her commercial footprint.

As recently reported, the diva opened up about her entrepreneurial vision in a rare i-D interview, spotlighting Cécred's continued growth.

The brand has also enjoyed major international expansion, including its UK launch at Space NK.

From topping charts to becoming the subject of business-school case studies, Queen Bey is proving that her influence extends well beyond music.

Schoolin' Life, indeed!

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[Photo Credit: Beyonce.com]