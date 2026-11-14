Tyla has officially brought her 'A*POP World Tour' to North America.

Fresh from rocking stages across Europe and the UK, the two-time GRAMMY winner has kicked off the latest leg of her biggest headline trek yet.

And, true to form, the South African chanteuse made quite the splash. The spectacle was packed with hits, choreography, and vibrant production.

The 24-year-old launched the Stateside run at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, on November 12.

Opening with 'That Girl,' Tyla wasted no time turning up the heat. She powered through a setlist that mixed songs from her sophomore album, 'A*POP,' with established faves.

Performances included 'Push 2 Start,' 'Truth or Dare,' 'Chanel,' 'She Did It Again,' and 'Shake Ah.' The singer then brought the curtain down with her global smash 'Water.'

The neon-soaked North American kickoff marks a particularly meaningful milestone for Tyla.

As previously reported, an injury forced the star to cancel her planned 2024 tour. The setback temporarily halted her live ambitions just as 'Water' was taking the world by storm.

Now, she's back on the road on a considerably grander scale.

The North American run follows two sold-out London shows and a string of European dates. Both form part of the global trek announced in July.

Released that same month, 'A*POP' debuted at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart. It also opened at #5 on the Top R&B Albums tally.

Where Is Tyla's 'A*POP World Tour' Heading Next?

Next up are shows in Vancouver (November 15), Seattle (November 17), and Chicago (November 22). Tyla will then play two Brooklyn dates on November 28 and 29.

Further stops include Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles. The North American leg will conclude in Las Vegas on December 19.

From there, Tyla will take the show to Africa in January. She'll then join Bruno Mars for the Australia and New Zealand dates of his 'The Romantic Tour' in February and March 2027.

Booked and busy!

Tickets and full tour information are available at TylaWorld.com.

The 'A*POP' era continues to bring the heat, and on a global scale.

Check out more from the night below...

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[Photo Credit: Christopher Polk]