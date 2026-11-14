Lionel Richie has offered fans a reassuring update on his health during his latest Las Vegas performance.

The music legend addressed the crowd at his 'King of Hearts' residency on November 11, following the heart procedure his representative confirmed in September.

The 77-year-old thanked the audience for its support during the show at Wynn Las Vegas:

"I'm back! I'm back! I'm back," before joking, "now, I don't know where I was."

Continuing the legend added:

“I'm doing just fine. Thank you all so much for caring about me.”

The remarks bring a personal update from Richie after his team previously announced that he would take time away from performing.

In September, his representative told the press that he had undergone a procedure for atrial fibrillation and that it had gone successfully. The condition involves an irregular heart rhythm.

For fans following his schedule, Wynn's official listing confirms further Encore Theater performances this month, followed by January 8 and 9, 2027.

His television calendar also includes a return to 'American Idol' for season 25, announced in September.

For now, the latest word on his well-being comes from the singer himself, sharing his thanks with the audience in front of him.

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[Photo Credit: Lionel Richie IG]