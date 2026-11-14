Tyler Perry Celebrates as 'The Gospel of Christmas' Hits #1

Tyler Perry has another Netflix hit on his hands!

For, the filmmaker's star-studded holiday movie, 'The Gospel of Christmas,' has soared to #1 on the streaming giant's US movie chart.

Starring R&B powerhouses Fantasia and Tank, the festive offering has quickly struck a chord with viewers.

And Perry is celebrating the major milestone.

Just days after premiering on November 11, 'The Gospel of Christmas' climbed to the summit of Netflix's US Top 10 movies chart, reaching #1 after previously occupying the runner-up spot.

Overjoyed by the reception, Perry took to X to thank audiences for embracing the film, writing:

"I'm so humbled by every one of you!! Thank you so much."

Penned and directed by Perry, the movie follows Isaac (Tank), an R&B singer turned pastor who inherits his late father's struggling New York church.

With foreclosure looming and his faith wavering, Isaac must fight to save the congregation and his family, including wife, Rebecca (Fantasia).

And what a congregation Perry assembled!

The musical movie features Gospel royalty including CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, and The Clark Sisters, with Kirk Franklin overseeing the music.

As previously reported, Fantasia delivers a showstopping rendition of 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' in the film.

The chart triumph comes on the heels of the movie's glittering Atlanta premiere, which brought together its stars and a host of Gospel greats for a special live concert.

Now, with the movie sitting pretty atop Netflix's US chart, it appears Perry's latest offering has found a receptive congregation beyond the church pews.

'The Gospel of Christmas' is streaming now on Netflix.

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[Photo Credit: Netflix]