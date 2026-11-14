

Camila Cabello is cooking up fresh music!

The Pop starlet has offered an exciting update on her next musical chapter, revealing that new material is officially in the works.

And after the experimental sounds of 'C,XOXO,' Cabello is looking to the many layers of her cultural identity for inspiration.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, the 29-year-old opened up about her creative direction.

Cabello revealed:

"I'm preparing new music. It's a combination of my Cuban identity, my Mexican identity, my American identity, my Miami identity… everything!"

The comments offer an early look-see into what could become her fifth studio album.

Cabello, who was born to a Cuban mother and Mexican father, has long incorporated elements of Latin music into her Pop sound.

Her 2022 album 'Familia' notably leaned into those influences, while 2024's 'C,XOXO' saw the former Fifth Harmony stage blazer embrace a more experimental, Miami-inspired direction.

However, the project also became Cabello's first solo album to miss the Billboard 200's top 10.

As reported, the singer wasted little time returning to the studio, linking up with Chappell Roan collaborator Dan Nigro just months after its release.

No album title or release date has been confirmed, but with Cabello whipping up the new-new, it'll be interesting to see how it lands this go round.

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[Photo Credit: Camila Cabello / X]