FLO are giving the fans what they've been waiting for!

The British R&B trio have officially unveiled the visuals for their highly anticipated single 'Leave You (Never),' bringing a fresh dose of a feel-good energy as they continue their 'THERAPY AT THE CLUB' era.

Filmed in Japan, the accompanying visual sees Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer bringing the track to life against the backdrop of Tokyo, including the iconic Shibuya Crossing.

The release marks a special moment for FLOLifers, with the song having first been teased almost a year ago. Despite growing demand, the girls kept fans waiting, offering only snippets before finally performing the track in full during their Osaka show in September.

Produced by Julian Bunetta, 'Leave You (Never)' arrives on the heels of FLO's sophomore album, 'THERAPY AT THE CLUB,' which secured the group their second consecutive UK Top 5 album.

The trio is set to take the project on the road in 2027, with their upcoming tour including a headline date at London's OVO Arena Wembley on March 12.

Watch the visual for 'Leave You (Never)' below:

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[Photo Credit: FLO YouTube]