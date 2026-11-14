Aaron Pierre continues to make major moves!

The British actor has landed the leading role in a new Netflix action thriller titled 'Fairytale in New York.'

And while the title may sound festive, the film promises a decidedly more explosive take on the holiday season.

The streamer has confirmed that Pierre will headline the forthcoming action movie, which is being directed by Jalmari Helander, best known for the critically acclaimed 'Sisu.'

Set on Christmas Eve in New York City, the story follows an ordinary taxi driver whose plans to reunite with his estranged son take a dramatic turn.

When his son's priceless Christmas gift is stolen, the driver embarks on a relentless mission to retrieve it, sparking a dangerous night of vengeance.

The Netflix and Lionsgate project has been in development for some time.

Interestingly, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan was originally attached to star when the film was announced in 2024.

Pierre is now being billed as its leading man, although the reason for the casting change has not been publicly explained.

The new role further cements the actor's action credentials following his breakout turn in Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' and his portrayal of John Stewart in HBO's 'Lanterns.'

With this role, Pierre, who we recently caught up with, adds to his growing filmography also includes Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' for which he undertook considerable physical preparation.

Booked and busy!

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[Photo Credit: Netflix]