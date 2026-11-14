Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya have turned an unexpected travel nightmare into viral comedy gold!

The Hollywood actors were among thousands of passengers caught up in the FAA's nationwide flight grounding on Friday (November 13).

And when a local news crew approached the pair at an airport in Oregon, Withers seized the moment to hilariously recreate a classic internet meme.

The stars were preparing to fly from Eugene, Oregon, to Los Angeles when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered an unprecedented nationwide ground stop following air traffic control communication failures.

After being forced to deboard their flight, the pair spoke with local broadcaster KVAL News.

However, rather than giving the usual frustrated passenger account, Withers decided to have a little fun.

The 'HIM' actor cleverly referenced the viral 'Bella Noche' meme from 2016, declaring:

"It's really upsetting me and my homegirl ... if you can't go to the airport, where the hell can you go?"

The unexpected throwback was a playful recreation of the unforgettable Baton Rouge news interview, in which two ladies questioned the safety of their local nightclub. An internet classic.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Kaluuya offered a more measured response, acknowledging the inconvenience while expressing gratitude that the FAA had prioritised passenger safety.

Watch the hilarious moment:

The disruption was no small matter. The FAA shutdown affected thousands of flights nationwide before restrictions were lifted later that evening.

Interestingly, Withers previously named Kaluuya as an actor he hoped to work with.

And while their airport antics weren't exactly a movie collaboration, the pair certainly displayed comedic chemistry!

Your thoughts?

[Photo Credit: KVAL 13]