Months after introducing his star-studded comeback single 'Where You From?,' rapper David Banner has gifted the bass-buoyed cut the video treatment and brought all his superstar pals along for the ride.

Featuring fellow Southern Hip-Hop hitmakers T.I., Juicy J, and Duke Deuce, the August-released cut saw its official visual - which features a takeover of New York's Times Square - premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Jams, and YouTube on Friday (November 13).

"Straight up out that mess, where our n--ga pack them tools / And if we point them, we don't miss, still something like a pimp / You just might fire me with your miss, n--ga trip, big clip / It holds a hundred and that b-tch, we get to runnin' in your sh-t, yeah," Banner raps over KLC production.

Tapping Mr. Boomtown to direct the clip, hop inside to get acquainted with 'From?'

'Where You From?' is believed to be the latest taste of music to line Banner's forthcoming 'The God Box 2' album, the conceptual sequel to 2017's 'The God Box.'

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